A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

34 mins ago

Millie can’t stop talking about how single she is on Love Island All Stars. She must have mentioned the word about a million times already in one episode, but why did she and Liam break up? Here’s a rundown of all the messy drama you need to know.

Millie and Liam broke up for the first time in 2022

After winning Love Island series seven in July 2021, Millie and Liam were together for a year. He moved his life to Essex to be with her, and they rented a swanky flat together. Everything seemed to be going well between them, but they shockingly announced that they’d split in July 2022.

“Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated. It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now,” they said in a joint statement. “Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year.”

Millie later revealed it was a mutual decision to break up, and said the pressure after Love Island had a big impact. Liam also spoke about struggling with being away from his family in Wales.

Then they got back together, and everything was right again

Almost a whole year later, rumours started circling that they had got back together in April 2023 after they went on a romantic trip to the Lake District over Easter weekend. More and more pics of them together kept emerging, but they kept things really quiet for a few months. Eventually, they confirmed they were back together.

Speaking about their breakup, Millie said: “It didn’t end sourly, it wasn’t that kind of breakup. It was a decision that we needed a break. I think we both knew it wasn’t going to be something that ended forever. I think we knew it was something we wanted to revisit, but it was time that we needed. We managed to make it work again, and now it’s better than ever.”

And then they broke up… for the second time

The pair seemed better than ever for the next two years, launching a podcast together in October 2024, where they gushed about their relationship and going on many, many holidays. However, things turned bad again and they shockingly split in September 2025, apparently because of the long distance.

“Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work,” a source told The Sun. “But unfortunately, the distance was just too difficult, and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time. Obviously, they’ve worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip, as it’s all still very fresh. But right now they are spending time apart.”

Apparently, Liam “wasn’t feeling it,” another insider told the Daily Mail. However, neither of them has actually opened up about the breakup yet.

Liam and Millie hadn’t been living together after they got back together. Liam was living in Wales, while Millie lived with Love Island pal Chloe Burrows in Essex. They claimed to enjoy the long distance, but it obviously got between them in the end. The most awkward part is that Chloe’s now dating one of Liam’s childhood besties. Oh god.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image by: Millie Court/Instagram