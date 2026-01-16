The Tab

The pay the Love Island All Stars cast get has DOUBLED this year – here’s the huge figure

Finalists are set to absolutely rake it in

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s been reported that the pay the cast of Love Island All Stars can expect to get has doubled this year. That means, the Islanders aren’t just getting a second chance at love, they’re leaving with huge bucks too.

Many think the All Stars Islanders go back to the villa for a career boost over love. The winners can bag £50k, but on top of that they are paid for their time. The All Stars pay is different to how pay for the summer show works. New Islanders on the summer show are given expenses to cover things like travel. They also get a weekly wage to cover rent and loss of earnings from being in the villa. This wage is thought to be around £250 a week.

So, how does All Stars 2026 compare?

Love Island All Stars 2026 pay

Pay for Love Island All Stars has nearly doubled for the 2026 series

The Love Island All Stars 2026 cast are getting a pay slip for £3,500 a week, as per The Sun. Last year, it was reported Islanders were getting £2k a week for the show. So, bombshells got less, and as did anyone who was voted out earlier.

A source said: “Whilst most of the All Stars Islanders can command that for one Instagram post, it’s still a tidy pay day for sitting in the sun and finding love. There is of course the added benefit of the hoped-for boost to their profiles that appearing on the dating show brings so all in all it’s a great opportunity.”

This year, the show is longer than ever. Instead of the usual five weeks, it’s going on for six weeks. So, anyone who is an original Islander and makes it to the end could bag around £20k. Not bad!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.  

Heated

Pucking hot: All of Heated Rivalry’s spicy scenes, ranked by how much you’ll need a cold shower

Kieran Galpin

And the exact time stamps, because we’re good like that

The Traitors’ Harriet reveals what we didn’t see during *that* outburst at Roxy

Hebe Hancock

Apparently there was a lot cut

The ages of Love Island All Stars 2026 cast now, compared to how old they were the first time

Hayley Soen

It’s been over seven years for some

Exactly what props they used while filming the raunchy bedroom scenes in Heated Rivalry

Suchismita Ghosh

There are three sex scenes in every episode

Here’s what your favourite pub says about you as an Exeter student

Edward Brooke

Your choice of pub says a lot more about you than you might think…

A full messy recap of what went down between Millie and Liam, as she goes on All Stars

Ellissa Bain

She keeps saying how ‘single’ she is

Universities warn new guidance will be a ‘safeguarding issue’ for trans scholars

Elizabeth Chapman

‘People are going to get hurt’

London universities join growing list of institutions pushed into financial deficit

Lynn Tan

45 per cent of UK universities reported deficits in 2025-2026

Pamela Anderson wants Seth Rogen to apologise to her for this one heartbreaking reason

Hebe Hancock

She felt ‘yucky’ seeing him at the Golden Globes

traitors jade cardigan

Jade served us another cardigan on The Traitors, and this one might not bankrupt you

Claudia Cox

The price tag is an improvement on the £420 rainbow cardigan

