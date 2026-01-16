The pay the Love Island All Stars cast get has DOUBLED this year – here’s the huge figure

3 hours ago

It’s been reported that the pay the cast of Love Island All Stars can expect to get has doubled this year. That means, the Islanders aren’t just getting a second chance at love, they’re leaving with huge bucks too.

Many think the All Stars Islanders go back to the villa for a career boost over love. The winners can bag £50k, but on top of that they are paid for their time. The All Stars pay is different to how pay for the summer show works. New Islanders on the summer show are given expenses to cover things like travel. They also get a weekly wage to cover rent and loss of earnings from being in the villa. This wage is thought to be around £250 a week.

So, how does All Stars 2026 compare?

Pay for Love Island All Stars has nearly doubled for the 2026 series

The Love Island All Stars 2026 cast are getting a pay slip for £3,500 a week, as per The Sun. Last year, it was reported Islanders were getting £2k a week for the show. So, bombshells got less, and as did anyone who was voted out earlier.

A source said: “Whilst most of the All Stars Islanders can command that for one Instagram post, it’s still a tidy pay day for sitting in the sun and finding love. There is of course the added benefit of the hoped-for boost to their profiles that appearing on the dating show brings so all in all it’s a great opportunity.”

This year, the show is longer than ever. Instead of the usual five weeks, it’s going on for six weeks. So, anyone who is an original Islander and makes it to the end could bag around £20k. Not bad!

