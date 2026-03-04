Bridgerton creator reveals whether Hyacinth will be recast because of the actress’s age gap

Warning, you’re about to feel old. Season four of Bridgerton has officially landed on Netflix and while this chapter put Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Baek firmly in the spotlight, we were also keeping a very close eye on the younger Bridgertons.

And yes, that includes Hyacinth.

How old is Hyacinth in Bridgerton season four?

This season, Hyacinth Bridgerton, played by Florence Hunt, had a mini glow-up. Her hems were lowered, she was attending recitals, plotting social events and very loudly manifesting her debut into the marriage mart.

She might still be the younger-sister, but the show is clearly setting her up for the future. So, how old is she actually meant to be?

People on Reddit have done the maths. In the original season one script, Gregory is listed as 12 and Hyacinth as 10. If that timeline has stayed consistent, that would make Gregory 15 and Hyacinth 13 in season four. This would explain the dress alterations and the subtle shift in how she’s presented this season. Historically, girls could start altering their gowns and preparing for society as early as 12 or 13, especially after a growth spurt.

Still, 13 is very young in comparison to where her story is heading.

When does Hyacinth get her love story?

All eight Bridgerton siblings are set to get their own romance arcs, adapted from Julia Quinn’s novels. Hyacinth’s story is told in It’s In His Kiss, meaning her season is definitely coming, just not anytime soon.

In the books, Hyacinth’s romance happens years later. So naturally, people have started asking: Will Florence Hunt still be playing her when that time comes?

Here’s where it gets interesting. In real life, Florence Hunt is 19 years old, a huge six-year age gap between her and her 13-year-old character. She’s actually closer in age to Francesca Bridgerton in season four than to Hyacinth.

With the show known for its steamy scenes, some people have questioned whether Hunt might be recast before Hyacinth’s eventual love story, especially as her character will eventually have intimate scenes.

There’s also the practical issue: There’s several years between each season being filmed and released, but the characters obviously don’t age that quickly in the Bridgerton universe.

Will Hyacinth be recast?

According to showrunner Jess Brownell, it’s not something they’re losing sleep over.

Speaking to The Wrap this week, she said: “We’re obviously several years away, if not more … from Hyacinth and Gregory’s seasons.

“We’ve started bringing the younger siblings to the forefront and starting to get to know Hyacinth and Gregory a little bit more, which is something that we’ll want to continue doing in Seasons 5 and 6 as we prepare for their starring seasons.”

Julia Quinn echoed the sentiment in an interview with Us Magazine, explaining that by the time those seasons roll around, the actors will likely be well into their 20s.

“It takes a few years to film, so by the time we get to Hyacinth and Gregory, the actors are going to be well into their 20s,” she said. “I think it’ll probably be OK. Will it be weird that we knew them when they were 12? We see child stars grow up all the time.”

So for now, it sounds like Florence Hunt isn’t going anywhere, but considering how fast Bridgerton moves through engagements, scandals and entire marriages in eight episodes, we wouldn’t rule out another time jump shock in the future.

Hyacinth lovers, your girl is safe. For now.