Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

Many Bridgerton viewers were a bit miffed at seeing so little of Anthony and Kate in season four. The Viscount and Viscountess were busy in India or Aubrey Hall for six out of eight episodes (as Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley were busy starring in other projects). When Kate finally did show up, she didn’t really contribute to the plot beyond sitting on a sofa. Thankfully, the Bridgerton showrunner has outlined what role Kate will have in the future season – and it’s pretty big. Bridgerton viewers might get a lot more Kanthony content next time around. Phew.

The showrunner of Bridgerton, Jess Brownell, told People: “I also am really partial to the relationship between Kate and Eloise. That’s something that I’d like to continue following in the future. So when we eventually get to Eloise’s season, Kate is someone I’ll be very interested to have around, if I can.”

She’s confirmed the season of Bridgerton that follows Eloise will roughly stick to the book To Sir Phillip, With Love. In the book, Eloise is super close to Kate, and debriefs to her about her love live. Eloise’s outlook on marriage is more similar to Kate’s than to the other Bridgertons. Eloise writes to Kate in a letter: “Men are so easy to manage. I cannot imagine ever losing an argument with one.” Eloise sees Anthony and Kate’s marriage as an example for how she could navigate her own problems with romance.

Jess Brownell also told People she’s keen for older Bridgertons to stay in the show after they’ve found their true loves. “Daphne and Anthony, and their partners, are such paternal/maternal figures for those younger kids. So I would be very interested in trying to get some of those previous leads back for the later run of the show.”

Season five of Bridgerton will reportedly start filming this spring. This season and the next will follow Eloise and Francesca – although we don’t know for certain whether we will get Eloise’s story first, or Francesca’s.

Simone Ashley is set to start in a rom-com called Peaked. Production for this film is reportedly starting around now. However, season four of Bridgerton was filmed over nine months. Hopefully, there will be a window when Simone Ashley can join in?

