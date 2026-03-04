The Tab
Bridgerton showrunner details huge role Simone Ashley’s Kate will have in the future season

We should get more Kanthony content than in season four

Many Bridgerton viewers were a bit miffed at seeing so little of Anthony and Kate in season four. The Viscount and Viscountess were busy in India or Aubrey Hall for six out of eight episodes (as Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley were busy starring in other projects). When Kate finally did show up, she didn’t really contribute to the plot beyond sitting on a sofa. Thankfully, the Bridgerton showrunner has outlined what role Kate will have in the future season – and it’s pretty big. Bridgerton viewers might get a lot more Kanthony content next time around. Phew.

The showrunner of Bridgerton, Jess Brownell, told People: “I also am really partial to the relationship between Kate and Eloise. That’s something that I’d like to continue following in the future. So when we eventually get to Eloise’s season, Kate is someone I’ll be very interested to have around, if I can.”

She’s confirmed the season of Bridgerton that follows Eloise will roughly stick to the book To Sir Phillip, With Love. In the book, Eloise is super close to Kate, and debriefs to her about her love live. Eloise’s outlook on marriage is more similar to Kate’s than to the other Bridgertons. Eloise writes to Kate in a letter: “Men are so easy to manage. I cannot imagine ever losing an argument with one.” Eloise sees Anthony and Kate’s marriage as an example for how she could navigate her own problems with romance.

This is pretty much all we got of Kanthony in season four
Jess Brownell also told People she’s keen for older Bridgertons to stay in the show after they’ve found their true loves. “Daphne and Anthony, and their partners, are such paternal/maternal figures for those younger kids. So I would be very interested in trying to get some of those previous leads back for the later run of the show.”

Season five of Bridgerton will reportedly start filming this spring. This season and the next will follow Eloise and Francesca – although we don’t know for certain whether we will get Eloise’s story first, or Francesca’s.

Simone Ashley is set to start in a rom-com called Peaked. Production for this film is reportedly starting around now. However, season four of Bridgerton was filmed over nine months. Hopefully, there will be a window when Simone Ashley can join in?

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

KCLSU Elections are underway: Here’s why you should vote

Romilly Goddard

Voting closes tomorrow (Thursday 5th March) at 4pm

Money troubles: LUSU candidates agree students are being ‘priced out’ of uni life

Emma Netscher

One candidate said that the university spends a ‘shocking amount of money’ on things that ‘students don’t really care about’

Labour MP and Cambridge alumnus Josh Simons resigns over journalism smear scandal

Alexander Newman

The former John’s student was accused of paying £30,000 to discredit journalists

This is the real reason Violet refused to marry Marcus in Bridgerton and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

I love her

Here’s why Sophie’s father’s will was at Cressida’s house in Bridgerton, if you’re confused

Ellissa Bain

I didn’t get that bit

Groundbreaking Birmingham University trial to help cancer patients manage arthritis

Imogen Moore

The treatments are intended to ease the painful side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy

An engagement, baby, marriage and divorce: All that will be exposed at Love Is Blind reunion

Hayley Soen

I can’t get over this

People think they’ve figured out the real reason Zendaya’s ‘secret marriage’ is everywhere

Hebe Hancock

She’s apparently already married to Tom Holland

Alysa Liu talks relationships after ‘soft launching’ rumoured boyfriend Glaive on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They look really cute together

