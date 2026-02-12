The Tab
An overly thought-out ranking of Bridgerton’s most swoon-worthy spicy scenes

Those Bridgerton boys do love a tree

Claudia Cox

To help you fill the wait until Bridgerton season four part two, here’s an overly considered ranking of the best spicy scenes. I honestly put more thought into this than into my A-Levels. Enjoy.

7. Benedict and Sophie on the staircase

benedict sophie staricase bridgerton spicy scenes

Well, it was hot until Benedict f*cked it up
(Image via Netflix)

Yes, the pinnacle of season four part one (see what I did there?) was the staircase scene. But that godawful “be me mistress” line made me cringe so hard that I permanently shut off from all other feelings. Benedict and Sophie’s best scenes are still to come, I’m sure.

daphne simon rain

A very wet evening
(Image via Netflix)

Back in the day, the numerous sex scenes in Bridgerton season one made us squeal. But was that because of the actual characters, or just because Netflix viewers weren’t used to sex in period dramas? Simon and Daphne may be hella fine, but their just don’t connect on the same level as other Bridgerton couples. I’m convinced that if they met in 2026, they’d hook-up constantly for three months then realise they have nothing in common and ghost each other.

In episode six, Daphne and Simon’s horny-ness compels them to run outside in the rain, to a string instrument version of Wildest Dreams. It’s one of very few moments when the couple are on the same page (sort of), and are actually happy. Of their many, many sex scenes, this one still feels steamy.

5. Antony and Siena, pre-duel

anthony and benedict NOPE sorry siena

We’ll leave them to it x
(Image via Netflix)

I will ship Kanthony until the day I die. But this scene – 45 minutes into season one episode four – is undeniably steamy. It’s from the night before Anthony duels Simon. The life-and-death stakes makes everything so much more intense.

4. Brimsley and Reynolds

brimsley and reynolds

So underrated
(Image via Netflix)

Those Bridgertons are a rather melodramatic lot. But Reynolds and Brimsley’s relationship is legitimately a forbidden secret romance. Their tragic story makes all their moments together extra precious and intense. Their big sex scene is 12 minutes into episode two of the Queen Charlotte show. You’re welcome.

3. Charlotte and George’s ‘even days’ montage

bridgerton queen charlotte george

A moment of appreciation, please
(Image via Netflix)

Lest we forget that before Benedict and Sophie’s bath scene, Charlotte and Goerge had one too. The moment is 13 minutes into Even Days, the third episode of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. There’s a montage of Charlotte and George complaining they hate f*cking, except they’re really just hate-f*cking, because they hate that they love each other because they love how much they hate each other. You with me? It’s hotter and steamier than the bath.

2. Penelope and Colin in the carriage

penelope colin carriage

FOR GOD’S SAKE PENELOPE FEATHERINGTON, ARE YOU GOING TO MARRY ME OR NOT?
(Image via Netflix)

The carriage scene is hot and the mirror scene is a flop. I will die on this hill. Colin and Penelope just have so much more energy in the carriage. Plus, the room with the chaise longe looked rather drafty. I’m not convinced anybody disinfected that room since Anthony and Siena lived there, and that’s unsettling. If you need to review it, it’s in season three episode four, at

1. Kate and Anthony in the garden

anthony and kate garden

Anthony, the bane of his existence, and the object of all his desires
(Image via Netflix)

This scene is so sexy because it’s so earned. Kate and Anthony have bickered, yearned and suppressed their feelings for seven episodes at this point. It’s a thousand times more satisfying when they finally give in (and grind against a tree). This is the best of all the Bridgerton spicy scenes, hands down.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Claudia Cox

