Thanks EA, this Sims 4 feature no one asked for ruins the last good thing about the game

The Sims 4 has been getting criticised basically since it first came out, but this new feature might actually be the end of an era for the popular game.

It’s been more than 10 years since The Sims 4, and EA have made it clear there probably won’t be another Sims game. While this is sad for the Sims franchise, it should mean good things for the most recent instalment of the series. EA have promised to keep updating The Sims 4, adding features we all want to see and continuously feeding us with DLC we reluctantly fish out some cash for.

But I think most Simmers will agree that without mods, the game would be a shell of itself – especially the base game.

Without mods, The Sims 4 would be nothing

The modding community in The Sims is the backbone of the entire game. When The Sims 4 first came out in 2014, there was so much missing from it, even down to the range of skin tones you could pick. The gaps were filled by mostly volunteer mod creators, who developed tools to download and improve the game’s playability. If there’s a problem, there’s a Sims mod to fix it. And it makes the game so much more enjoyable.

Introducing The Sims 4 Marketplace & The Sims 4 Maker Program 💫

Coming to PC & Mac on March 17

Coming Soon to Console

Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/KsUttS4A4c pic.twitter.com/gEBp86Xqav — The Sims (@TheSims) March 3, 2026

EA have had a pretty healthy relationship with the modding community, even collaborating with prominent modders like Ebonix to help create DLC. Most mods are free, with their creators expecting optional donations from people who have the disposable income. This is super important as the Sims DLC is so expensive, paying for mods on top of that would cost a small fortune. That’s exactly why this new Sims Marketplace feature is such a bad look.

The Sims 4 Marketplace is a slap in the face

Yesterday, EA announced two huge features coming to The Sims 4 next week – the Marketplace and the Makers Program. Through the Makers Program, Mod creators can officially list their mods through EA, alongside office expansion packs, stuff packs and kits. This means that mod makers will get direct funding for the hard work they put into their work, which is great. But it’s not as sunny as it seems.

The Sims 4 now has a fan-made content marketplace where creators earn 30% of each sale and EA takes 70% "For every 100 Moola someone spends on their content, they earn 30 cents USD" pic.twitter.com/j5ko1KfhDt — Dexerto (@Dexerto) March 3, 2026

“This is an intentional evolution of a multi-year strategy to support custom content creators, expanding from co-developed Kits to Creator Kits and now The Sims 4 Marketplace and the Maker Program. This has all been thoughtfully built over the past few years to expand the reach and celebrate these incredible creatives,” EA said in their announcement.

But, wait. Sims modders are already getting supported through donations from the community. What the Sims 4 Marketplace will actually do is put mods behind a paywall, making them less accessible for the average player, and the creators won’t even get the full cut. Unsurprisingly, it’s another money-making move from The Sims