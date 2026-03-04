The Tab

Thanks EA, this Sims 4 feature no one asked for ruins the last good thing about the game

It might be the nail in the coffin

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

The Sims 4 has been getting criticised basically since it first came out, but this new feature might actually be the end of an era for the popular game.

It’s been more than 10 years since The Sims 4, and EA have made it clear there probably won’t be another Sims game. While this is sad for the Sims franchise, it should mean good things for the most recent instalment of the series. EA have promised to keep updating The Sims 4, adding features we all want to see and continuously feeding us with DLC we reluctantly fish out some cash for.

But I think most Simmers will agree that without mods, the game would be a shell of itself – especially the base game.

Without mods, The Sims 4 would be nothing

The modding community in The Sims is the backbone of the entire game. When The Sims  4 first came out in 2014, there was so much missing from it, even down to the range of skin tones you could pick. The gaps were filled by mostly volunteer mod creators, who developed tools to download and improve the game’s playability. If there’s a problem, there’s a Sims mod to fix it. And it makes the game so much more enjoyable.

EA have had a pretty healthy relationship with the modding community, even collaborating with prominent modders like Ebonix to help create DLC. Most mods are free, with their creators expecting optional donations from people who have the disposable income. This is super important as the Sims DLC is so expensive, paying for mods on top of that would cost a small fortune. That’s exactly why this new Sims Marketplace feature is such a bad look.

The Sims 4 Marketplace is a slap in the face

Yesterday, EA announced two huge features coming to The Sims 4 next week – the Marketplace and the Makers Program. Through the Makers Program, Mod creators can officially list their mods through EA, alongside office expansion packs, stuff packs and kits. This means that mod makers will get direct funding for the hard work they put into their work, which is great. But it’s not as sunny as it seems.

“This is an intentional evolution of a multi-year strategy to support custom content creators, expanding from co-developed Kits to Creator Kits and now The Sims 4 Marketplace and the Maker Program. This has all been thoughtfully built over the past few years to expand the reach and celebrate these incredible creatives,” EA said in their announcement.

But, wait. Sims modders are already getting supported through donations from the community. What the Sims 4 Marketplace will actually do is put mods behind a paywall, making them less accessible for the average player, and the creators won’t even get the full cut. Unsurprisingly, it’s another money-making move from The Sims

Featured image via EA

More on: Gaming The Sims Viral
Latest

‘It’s ridiculous’: Love Islander shares juicy details on how produced the show really is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Apparently there are ‘at least 100’ producers in the villa

Celebrity couples secret weddings

Before Tom Holland and Zendaya, these celebrity couples pulled off shockingly secret weddings

Suchismita Ghosh

Because special days deserve some peace and quiet

Bridgerton creator reveals whether Hyacinth will be recast because of the actress’s age gap

Hebe Hancock

She’s already SO much older than her character

Names of female presidents at Cambridge Uni society vandalised during Women’s History Month

Alexander Newman

The names of male counterparts were left untouched

The repercussions would be awful if Bridgerton’s Eloise stayed single for her entire life

Ellissa Bain

She better find a husband soon

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples TikTok dances

Love Island All Stars 2026 couples ranked by their absolutely vibey TikTok dances

Suchismita Ghosh

They’ve not stopped dancing since leaving the villa

Omg, I can’t believe these Peaky Blinders icons won’t be in The Immortal Man film

Hebe Hancock

Who’s returning (and who’s not) in the new film?

Hitler-supporting group drops out of far-right Bristol march over ‘Jewish’ organisers

Annabel Hitchcock

Aryan Front said it ‘will not march for anything other than the white race and the white race exclusively’

The confusing reason Bridgerton’s Hyacinth had to dress up as a maid to go to the ball

Ellissa Bain

Why couldn’t she just go?

