The Sims influencers getting dragged for continuing to support the game after the Saudi sale

Some of the biggest names when it comes to The Sims influencers and creators like LilSimsie, Plumbella and James Turner received praise en mass for truly sticking it to the man and refusing to be in the EA Creator Network following the immense backlash to EA being sold with The Sims to Saudia Arabia and the right wing Kushner family. This has been widely condemned due to these people being the opposite of everything The Sims values stand for – but not everyone has followed suit. Now, The Sims influencers and creators are receiving backlash and getting dragged after some of them are jumping through mental hoops to defend why they are continuing to create The Sims content and buy packs for the game. Yikes.

Deligracy

Perhaps the most surprising is that Deligracy, who is in a relationship with James Turner, announced she will be continuing to play The Sims and not leaving the Creator Network of EA. Quite shocking when her partner has been vocal about leaving, Deli said she will continue to provide feedback to EA. She said she’s continuing to play to be a positive voice to continue making The Sims inclusive for all, but it did not go down very well. To be honest, she’s the person I’m most shocked about who has defended continuing to play.

Jeremy_GoneWild

Jeremy Gonewild has been criticised for deciding to “wait and see what happens” because the sale of EA and The Sims might still go through, but he is one of the creators and influencers around the game getting dragged because he said one of the reasons he hasn’t quit the Creator Network is because the company “might not let him back in”. Not like we have bigger fish to fry here, Jeremy!

He then fumed at the backlash because he said that smaller creators who were less fortunate to be able to fully quit are getting pressured to quit their job. As Not Malcolm said in his YouTube video being a content creator is the job, but being in the EA creator network is NOT the job.

Kiara’s Mods

Good message. I’m part of the EA Creator Network and proud to be. I don’t do politics on my page as I like to keep my modding separate from politics. Everyone has their views and I hope those views don’t come into the gaming community. #TheSims4 #Sims4 💚💚 https://t.co/vAESpvggl7 — Kiara’s Mods (@KiaraSims4Mods) October 24, 2025

Kiara’s Mods is part of the popular modding community of The Sims 4 and is also in the EA Creator Network. She’s received backlash because not only is she not leaving but is saying she’s not about politics and isn’t political. Big yikes.

Danielle Builds

After posting a statement where she said she was worried about the buyout, she flew to San Diego a few days later and attended an official Sims event with EA which resulted in more backlash.

SatchOnSims

One of the most controversial Sims creators in the first place anyway who’s no stranger to backlash, SatchOnSims addressed the sale with his own video where he got backlash for basically concluding that whilst he regrets his initial shrugging off of the sale, he will no longer be discussing the sale and will just continue as normal. He is however not in the Creator Network anyway. Not Malcom condemned it as “such a profound display of complacency and privilege.”

