Hitler-supporting group drops out of far-right Bristol march over ‘Jewish’ organisers

Aryan Front said it ‘will not march for anything other than the white race and the white race exclusively’

3 hours ago

TW: This article contains racial extremism.

A “racial socialist” group has backtracked on its plans to join a far-right march after finding out it will be “led by Jewish figures”.

Aryan Front, an organisation that believes “Hitler’s National Socialist Germany was the finest example of a white socialist society”, originally intended to partake in Bristol Patriots’ “United Against Extremism” event happening on Saturday 7th March in Bristol city centre.

The Bristol Patriots, a far-right activist group, organised “March for Unity”, bringing together a coalition of anti-racism groups, community groups, unions, churches and political parties.

However, Bristol East MP Kerry McCarthy accused Bristol Patriots of using the march to “co-opt other religions into their Islamophobia”.

Although Aryan Front originally posted a video expressing intent to join the march, the group changed its mind due to “aligned ideology [with Bristol Patriots] that has since been changed”.

In a statement shared on X and Telegram, Aryan Front said: “Aryan Front has since been made aware that the march is led by “Jewish” figures and encouraging support for “Iranians”. We will NOT march with or support Mud Races.”

Speaking to The Bristol Tab, Aryan Front denied the label “neo-Nazi”, instead identifying as “racial socialists”.

The group defined racial socialism as “racial teamwork elevated to the highest level”, elaborating: “Just like bees, [we] require a homogenous society and organised society to survive, expand and advance [our] own kind.”

Responding to allegations of “Islamophobia” in organising the march, Bristol Patriots posted on Facebook, saying: “This is not a stand against Muslims, who are our neighbours, colleagues, and friends. It is a stand with all peaceful people against extremism in any form!”.

A poster promoting Saturday’s march included symbols of several religions but not Islam.

Aryan Front also posted material online about its involvement in Saturday’s march. In a video statement shared on X, it said: “Racial treason is the worst of all crimes! It’s time for Antifa to meet the hanging tree…”. In the footage, four young men are shown performing the Nazi salute while posing behind a banner and Swastika flags.

When asked about the video, Aryan Front told The Bristol Tab: “First of all the Swastika is a ancient Germanic symbol, the Swastika is our symbol. Second of all, [we] see no problem with Swastika flags and Roman salutes. Once racialists gain control every traitor will be charged for treason and the punishment will be the rope.”

The anticipated appearance of Aryan Front, alongside the Bristol Patriots, prompted anti-fascist organisers to call a counter-protest, with posters circulating on social media calling on people to be there at the Cenotaph from 10am.

There has already been a number of anti-migration protests organised by the Bristol Patriots since August 2025, often attracting counter-protesters.

Bristol Antifascists, a local group of people committed to opposing fascism in all its forms, said: “Bristol Patriots has attempted to spread racial hatred and intimidate our communities over the last six months.

“Whilst the far-right’s actions have brought new fears and rekindled old traumas in our communities, the overwhelming impact has been one of community-building. The movement opposing them has brought together a strong, diverse coalition who are relearning how to keep the far right from spreading their hate, as Bristol did with the National Front in the 1980s, and the EDL in the 2010s.”

Bristol Antifascists urge people to attend the counter-protest on Saturday to oppose both groups, saying: “Together, our community will only grow stronger in our resolve and our ability to stop the far right.”

A spokesperson for Aryan Front said: “We are racialists! We will not march with mud people! We will not march for anything other than the white race and the white race exclusively!

“Although we will not be attending the protest, Aryan Front is certainly NOT finished with Bristol!

“White racial loyalty is the highest of all honours! This is something that seems to be lacking by many fellow ‘nationalists’.”

Bristol Patriots and Bristol Antifacists have been contacted for comment.

