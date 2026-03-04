‘It’s ridiculous’: Love Islander shares juicy details on how produced the show really is

36 mins ago

Chuggs Wallis, who has been on both Love Island and a series of All Stars, shared just how much the reality series is produced, and it’s actually so interesting.

We all know the producers are involved with Love Island to an extent, but it’s hard to know just how involved they are in the Islanders’ day-to-day lives. Besides complaining about a bad edit, many Islanders have been quieter about how well the show is produced behind the scenes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chuggs (@chuggswallis)

In an exclusive interview with The Tab, courtesy of Heart Bingo, ex-Islander Chuggs Wallis has finally shared some insider secrets on the relationship between the Islanders and the producers.

“Yeah, there are so many producers in Love Island, it’s ridiculous. In Love Island, they’ve got the villa here, then there’s this whole compound full of shipping containers and offices,” Chuggs said. “There’s a whole room called the gallery, it’s like an office building, where they’ve just got TV screens everywhere, and producers sit in there watching every move.”

He added: “You’ve got villa producers, you’ve got runners, you’ve got execs, you’ve got casting producers. There must be over 100 people. Made In Chelsea is more like 20 people.”

Chuggs was in the 2021 season of Love Island and last year’s All Stars. So he’s seen different sides of the relationship between producers and Islanders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chuggs (@chuggswallis)

The first time I did it, it was the COVID year, so they didn’t come into the building. But for All Stars, you know they’re there, if you went out for a cigarette or a vape, you’d have to wait by the front door for a vape or a cigarette,” he said.

The 27-year-old said he’d never go back on Love Island because of how it’s produced, and because he kept getting typecast as the “posh” guy, but he’d definitely do Made In Chelsea again.