All Stars victors Tom and Molly detail which Love Islanders are involved with their wedding

We know who definitely won’t get an invite

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Woah, once every few years, Love Island really does lead to love! The winners of All Stars season one, Molly Smith and Tom Clare, are legit getting married on the 22nd August 2026. Molly and Tom have been spilling the beans on how their fellow Love Islanders will be involved in the grand wedding – and who definitely won’t get an invitation in the post.

Casey is helping plan this wedding, and I’m a bit scared

This is not a drill. Casey O’Gorman, who won All Stars last year with Gabby Allen, is Tom’s best man. He’s responsible for making a speech at the wedding, and for arranging the stag do. Tom admitted on the Saving Grace podcast that Casey can be “so unpredictable”. Although, he is apparently making a PowerPoint presentation to accompany the best man’s speech?

love island tom casey

Tom and Casey in the villa, back in day
(Credit: ITV)

Molly shared: “He ran him the other day, and was a little bit drunk, and was like, ‘I’ve met someone who can sort something!’ And then he was like, ‘ah, ha ha’, doing this laugh, and just hangs up. I was like, ‘Oh, great.'”

Yup, good luck with that.

Love Island girlies will be bridesmaids

Molly’s maid-of-honour won’t be another Islander. That title is going to her best friend Sophie – a make-up artist who’s worked with plenty of celebrity ex-Islanders.  Tom’s sister Laura will also be a bridesmaid.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LAURA CLARE (@lauraclareeee)

Although Molly hasn’t revealed the full list yet, she did hint some Islanders are on there. She told Closer: “‘I’d love the Love Island girls as my bridesmaids! They’ll definitely be involved in the wedding and the hen dos. I’ve got a list in my head of bridesmaids but I’ve also got nieces and stuff like that. I can’t have all my friends as bridesmaids because then I’ll have no one sat in the congregation!”

Some Love Islanders definitely don’t get invites

The wedding is going to be pretty small, and the guest list quite selective. Molly told Heat that “a few” other Love Islanders did make the cut. Tom explained: “They might not want to come. There’s quite a few people who we’re still in touch with, but there aren’t going to be loads of guests, just people who we’re close to. The wedding is more for very close family and friends. When Molly and I were sitting down, I was like, ‘Who can we call and they’ll pick up?’ That’s the type of people who I want at my wedding.”

Molly has specified some famous Islanders won’t receive an invitation in the post: Maura Higgins and Olivia Atwood. “I’ve met Olivia and Maura a few times and they are lovely,” she explained to Closer, “but we were on different seasons so we don’t know each other that well.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured images via @mollysmith19

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
