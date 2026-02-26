Are Leanne and Whitney secretly feuding after Love Island All Stars? Here’s all the evidence

Whitney said she was friends with pretty much everyone… but Leanne

2 hours ago

Love Island viewers have spotted evidence that Leanne and Whitney are secretly feuding after All Stars, and I’m so convinced.

Are we sure Leanne and Whitney even got on in the villa?

On Love Island: All Stars, Whitney obviously wasn’t impressed when Leanne kissed Yamen while he was coupled up with Whitney. There were also some more subtle clues that Whitney and Leanne might not be each other’s biggest fans. When Scott asked Whitney who he should couple up with, she replied that he would be better off with Sher than Leanne. Her argument was that Scott suits a partner who puts him in his place, and Sher would do that more.

Whitney said she’s friends with pretty much every Love Island girl but Leanne

After the final, Whitney and Yamen appeared on the Love Island: Morning After podcast. Indiyah asked her if she felt she got involved with drama when she didn’t need to, such as “the situation between Scott and Leanne”.

Whitney’s argument was that she was just close to most people in the villa. She said: “Mind you, I’m friends with Scott. I’m friends with Millie. I’m friends with Samie. I’m friends with Lucinda. I’m friends with Belle. I’m actually friends with everyone.”

However, Whitney’s definition of “everyone” noticeably doesn’t include Leanne. Awks.

Whitney also seemed to have a frosty vibe with Indiyah during this interview. Some viewers even accused her of being “rude” and “condescending” to Indiyah.

Leanne snubbed her on socials

Right after the show, Leanne’s Instagram account follows every cast member from Love Island: All Stars 2026 but three: Curtis, Harrison and Leanne. Surely, that’s pretty telling.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV.