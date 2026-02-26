The Tab
love island all stars 2026 whitney leanne

Are Leanne and Whitney secretly feuding after Love Island All Stars? Here’s all the evidence

Whitney said she was friends with pretty much everyone… but Leanne

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Love Island viewers have spotted evidence that Leanne and Whitney are secretly feuding after All Stars, and I’m so convinced.

Are we sure Leanne and Whitney even got on in the villa?

On Love Island: All Stars, Whitney obviously wasn’t impressed when Leanne kissed Yamen while he was coupled up with Whitney. There were also some more subtle clues that Whitney and Leanne might not be each other’s biggest fans. When Scott asked Whitney who he should couple up with, she replied that he would be better off with Sher than Leanne. Her argument was that Scott suits a partner who puts him in his place, and Sher would do that more.

Whitney said she’s friends with pretty much every Love Island girl but Leanne

After the final, Whitney and Yamen appeared on the Love Island: Morning After podcast. Indiyah asked her if she felt she got involved with drama when she didn’t need to, such as “the situation between Scott and Leanne”.

scott leanne love island all stars

We all had opinions on Scott and Leanne, to be fair
(Image via ITV)

Whitney’s argument was that she was just close to most people in the villa. She said: “Mind you, I’m friends with Scott. I’m friends with Millie. I’m friends with Samie. I’m friends with Lucinda. I’m friends with Belle. I’m actually friends with everyone.”

However, Whitney’s definition of “everyone” noticeably doesn’t include Leanne. Awks.

Whitney also seemed to have a frosty vibe with Indiyah during this interview. Some viewers even accused her of being “rude” and “condescending” to Indiyah.

Leanne snubbed her on socials

Right after the show, Leanne’s Instagram account follows  every cast member from Love Island: All Stars 2026 but three: Curtis, Harrison and Leanne. Surely, that’s pretty telling.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image via ITV.

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

love island all stars girls following instagram

The All Stars finalists don’t follow these Islanders on Insta, and it speaks volumes

Latest
benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco

benny blanco bad hygiene moments also selena gomez who i'm sure smells lovely

From feet to farts: A ranking of Benny Blanco’s grossest hygiene moments, by ick factor

Claudia Cox

That cheese bath makes me feel ill

Right, here’s how much money Love Is Blind’s DeVonta actually earns and what his job is

Hayley Soen

Yes, he is secretly loaded

Braxton

My fiancée does filthy things with other men on OnlyFans – it’s not cheating and he’s NOT gay

Kieran Galpin

He said she would get in the way of ‘bro out’ time

What Alysa Liu has really said about political beliefs after those viral pro-Trump tweets

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She just won two Olympic gold medals

Japan zoo shares heartbreaking new update on Punch the viral monkey and I’m crying

Ellissa Bain

My heart can’t cope with this

KATSEYE’S Manon responds to backlash as her Dream Academy ‘exclusion’ drama resurfaces

Hebe Hancock

She was ‘targeted’ for missing rehearsals

Selena Gomez Benny Blanco dragged

Selena Gomez responds as people urge her to ‘divorce’ Benny Blanco over his ‘gross’ podcast clip

Suchismita Ghosh

She made it very clear where she stands

Bristol University reading week: To read or not to read?

Emily Robson

Reading week — the academic equivalent of a ‘pause’ button that absolutely nobody uses as intended

Guys, people are saying Khloe K and Scott Disick are dating FOR REAL and here’s why

Ellissa Bain

This is not a drill!

Danny

Hold on, Bonnie Blue is dating Danny DeVito? The truth as a loved-up pic emerges

Kieran Galpin

Apparently, the romance started at a ‘no phones allowed’ charity gala in Monaco