Whitney is getting majorly dragged for being ‘rude’ in interview after All Stars final

Whitney is getting a lot of backlash after the Love Island All Stars final for the way she spoke to Indiyah in an interview, and people are calling her “rude” and “condescending”.

Her and Yamen sat down with Indiyah to film the Love Island: The Morning After podcast after Samie and Ciaran were crowned, to speak about their whole experience.

During the interview, Indiyah asked “Do you feel you like sometimes, you got involved in dramas you didn’t need to?” and Whitney rudely snapped back: “What drama? So I can double down.” Indiyah then clarified, “Just between the girls and Whitney spoke down to her once again, repeating while she was talking: “What drama?”

The podcast host made it as clear as possible by listing a few examples, like the drama with Belle and Samie, and commenting on Scott and Leanne’s situation. “But was that drama or was that advice? And was it messenger or was it wrong messenger?” Whitney responded, very condescendingly.

People are fuming at the way Whitney spoke, with one person writing on Twitter: “‘So I can double down’… What a nasty response.”

“See how Indiyah asked her a simple question and she got condescending like, just answer it. Why don’t you like being questioned and that’s what you’re here for. Fifth place attitude,” someone else said.

A third person agreed: “Whitney just comes off so rude, like why is she talking to Indiyah like that?”

Yemen defended Whitney in the interview, saying: “I think a lot of the time she was trying to guide her friends and help her friends through whatever they were going through.”

However, some are backing Whitney, saying she didn’t come across as rude and was actually just taken aback by the question, because she didn’t get involved in any drama at all. They all had a few drinks at the final for the first time in weeks, so maybe that’s why she came off a little abrupt!

The Tab has reached out to Whitney for comment.

