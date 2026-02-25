The Tab

Whitney is getting majorly dragged for being ‘rude’ in interview after All Stars final

‘What a nasty response’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Whitney is getting a lot of backlash after the Love Island All Stars final for the way she spoke to Indiyah in an interview, and people are calling her “rude” and “condescending”.

Her and Yamen sat down with Indiyah to film the Love Island: The Morning After podcast after Samie and Ciaran were crowned, to speak about their whole experience.

During the interview, Indiyah asked “Do you feel you like sometimes, you got involved in dramas you didn’t need to?” and Whitney rudely snapped back: “What drama? So I can double down.” Indiyah then clarified, “Just between the girls and Whitney spoke down to her once again, repeating while she was talking: “What drama?”

The podcast host made it as clear as possible by listing a few examples, like the drama with Belle and Samie, and commenting on Scott and Leanne’s situation. “But was that drama or was that advice? And was it messenger or was it wrong messenger?” Whitney responded, very condescendingly.

People are fuming at the way Whitney spoke, with one person writing on Twitter: “‘So I can double down’… What a nasty response.”

“See how Indiyah asked her a simple question and she got condescending like, just answer it. Why don’t you like being questioned and that’s what you’re here for. Fifth place attitude,” someone else said.

A third person agreed: “Whitney just comes off so rude, like why is she talking to Indiyah like that?”

Yemen defended Whitney in the interview, saying: “I think a lot of the time she was trying to guide her friends and help her friends through whatever they were going through.”

However, some are backing Whitney, saying she didn’t come across as rude and was actually just taken aback by the question, because she didn’t get involved in any drama at all. They all had a few drinks at the final for the first time in weeks, so maybe that’s why she came off a little abrupt!

The Tab has reached out to Whitney for comment.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: ITV

More on: Love Island Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Scott Leanne real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

They didn’t get the £50k, but Scott and Leanne were the real Love Island All Stars 2026 winners

Clues Maya hates Love Island All Stars 2026 girls

All the clues that prove Maya secretly hates these three Love Island All Stars 2026 girlies

Lucinda reveals where she and Belle stand now after Love Island All Stars, and I’m shocked!

Latest

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Hayley Soen

Here’s a full analysis of his profile stats

Voting for Cambridge SU leaders closes tomorrow, so here’s everything you need to know

Giancarlo Mempouo

Get voting for free Jacks!

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Ellissa Bain

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Hayley Soen

Here’s a full analysis of his profile stats

Voting for Cambridge SU leaders closes tomorrow, so here’s everything you need to know

Giancarlo Mempouo

Get voting for free Jacks!

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Ellissa Bain

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair