Durham Uni announces a new partnership with Historic England

A new partnership focused on natural and cultural heritage

Josephine White | News

On Monday 23rd February, Durham University announced a partnership with Historic England. The collaboration is part of the university’s Heritage 360 project which aims to advance research and public engagement on natural and cultural heritage in the North East. This will facilitate a more developed understanding of how cultural and environmental heritage interact. Consequently, issues such as the factors involved in re-wilding an area, or decarbonising heritage sites will be at the forefront.

What does Historic England do?

Historic England is a public body that helps protect historical sites in England, primarily focsed on identifying and protecting cultural sites. They also support understanding and care of these spaces, providing expertise on a local level with advice being given to over 20,000 applicants for planning permission.

What is the Heritage 360 Project?

This marks the latest partnership made by the Heritage 360 Project. H360 is currently focussed on natural and cultural heritage and challenging ideas of heritage as something simply to be preserved. The project seeks to make heritage research more dynamic to fit the ever-changing natural world of today.

What has H360 already accomplished?

HS360 has already established successful partnerships with the nearby Raby Estate, the National Trust Green Corridor, Atilim University in Turkey. Durham Uni has also employed Dr Colleen Batey as our first Heritage Site Honorary Professor. These partnerships have differing goals, ranging from archaeological investigation and earthquake awareness to the creation of community-led programmes.

