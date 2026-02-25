The Tab

Manchester filming locations revealed in new BBC show 'Small Prophets'

Yes, that really is your local pub

Alisa Pasha

A new BBC comedy filmed across Manchester debuted earlier this month and features several very recognisable locations for the city’s locals.

Small Prophets, starring Mackenzie Crook and Sophie Willan, aired on BBC Two on 9th February and follows Gordon, a man living in a Manchester cul-de-sac who turns to alchemy to find out what happened to his girlfriend seven years after she disappeared.

The six-part series was largely filmed in Greater Manchester and uses a number of real high streets, pubs and green spaces as key backdrops. Want to take a step into the supernatural through your typical Manchester life? Here’s a handy guide to where you can find some of the show’s most recognisable filming locations.

The Garricks Head, Flixton

Via Google Maps

One key location that makes a number of appearances in the show is The Garricks Head pub, on Moorside Road. It got a temporary makeover for the cameras, closing for two days while filming took place inside and outside the venue.

Wickes, Stockport

Via BBC iPlayer

The hardware store down Manchester Road is also featured, serving as the exterior location of the fictional Toolbox shop where two of the main characters work.

The neighbouring JYSK, Halfords and Greggs stores at the retail park are also clearly identifiable in the background of the first episode.

Covent Garden Café, Stockport

Via Google Maps

On Lower Hillgate, this café was transformed into Pickles Diner for scenes featuring Paul Kaye and Kathryn Drysdale. If you’re looking for a spot to sip coffee while imagining yourself as part of the show, this is it.

Existing shop fronts for local businesses including the Shampoochie dog groomers and outdoor clothing store Base Camp.

Flixton Road & Urmston Riverside Circular Walk

Via Google Maps

Several local shops along Flixton Road and parts of the riverside walk also made it onto screen, providing the perfect suburban Manchester vibe.

A number of residential streets and an allotment also feature prominently in the quirky show, which features elements of Homunculi – described as “magical prophesying spirits that can predict the future”.

Feature image via BBC iPlayer

Alisa Pasha | Guides

Durham University secures €3.5 million grant for farming projects

Seamus Barker

The projects will use AI to boost sustainable farming

Durham Uni announces a new partnership with Historic England

Josephine White

A new partnership focused on natural and cultural heritage

Manchester filming locations revealed in new BBC show ‘Small Prophets’

Alisa Pasha

Yes, that really is your local pub

Binging Bridgerton? Here’s which sibling you would be based on your uni degree

Daisy Holian

Based on my degree, I’m pretty sure I’m an Eloise sun and an Anthony rising

university of edinburgh hardest uk unis offer

The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate

Claudia Cox

Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook

Therapist explains deep ‘reason’ Love Is Blind’s Chris made pilates comment, and it’s brutal

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It actually makes so much sense

Jessy Lucinda drama mean girl

Jessy is STILL talking about that messy Lucinda drama as she shuts down ‘mean girls’ claims

Suchismita Ghosh

She needs to actually move on

There’s a ‘dangerous’ new Meta glasses update coming, and it’s actually horrifying

Hebe Hancock

People have warned the tech could be exploited

Benny

Benny Blanco branded ‘pure evil’ for podcast moment, and it’s way grosser than the farting

Kieran Galpin

‘What do you think this says about Selena’s character for marrying a person like this?’

A dire ranking of how long each Love Island All Stars 2026 couple will *realistically* last

Ellissa Bain

Sorry but I only give Millie and Zac six months

