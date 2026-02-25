Manchester filming locations revealed in new BBC show ‘Small Prophets’

Yes, that really is your local pub

2 hours ago

A new BBC comedy filmed across Manchester debuted earlier this month and features several very recognisable locations for the city’s locals.

Small Prophets, starring Mackenzie Crook and Sophie Willan, aired on BBC Two on 9th February and follows Gordon, a man living in a Manchester cul-de-sac who turns to alchemy to find out what happened to his girlfriend seven years after she disappeared.

The six-part series was largely filmed in Greater Manchester and uses a number of real high streets, pubs and green spaces as key backdrops. Want to take a step into the supernatural through your typical Manchester life? Here’s a handy guide to where you can find some of the show’s most recognisable filming locations.

The Garricks Head, Flixton

One key location that makes a number of appearances in the show is The Garricks Head pub, on Moorside Road. It got a temporary makeover for the cameras, closing for two days while filming took place inside and outside the venue.

Wickes, Stockport

The hardware store down Manchester Road is also featured, serving as the exterior location of the fictional Toolbox shop where two of the main characters work.

The neighbouring JYSK, Halfords and Greggs stores at the retail park are also clearly identifiable in the background of the first episode.

Covent Garden Café, Stockport

On Lower Hillgate, this café was transformed into Pickles Diner for scenes featuring Paul Kaye and Kathryn Drysdale. If you’re looking for a spot to sip coffee while imagining yourself as part of the show, this is it.

Existing shop fronts for local businesses including the Shampoochie dog groomers and outdoor clothing store Base Camp.

Flixton Road & Urmston Riverside Circular Walk

Several local shops along Flixton Road and parts of the riverside walk also made it onto screen, providing the perfect suburban Manchester vibe.

A number of residential streets and an allotment also feature prominently in the quirky show, which features elements of Homunculi – described as “magical prophesying spirits that can predict the future”.

Feature image via BBC iPlayer