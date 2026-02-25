The 30 hardest universities in the UK for students to get into in 2026, based on offer rate
Oxbridge aren’t the trickiest unis to get into, and I’m shook
Your odds of getting into uni vary so much depending on where you apply. Some universities seem to hand out offers to just about anyone who breathes, while the hardest will outright reject five out of six people who apply.
The absolute hardest UK uni to get into isn’t Oxbridge, but the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE). This super-prestigious uni only gives out offers to 15.8 per cent of people who want to go there.
Although the Russell Group unis have a reputation for being extra academic, lots of them aren’t actually too tricky to get an offer from. Some very unexpected unis actually have a much lower offer rate than famous Russell Group unis. The University of the Arts London (UAL), the University of St Andrews and Wrexham University all reject more than half of applicants. Yikes.
These stats all come from UCAS, and refer to mainstream undergrads from the 2025 admissions cycle. That’s the group of students who are freshers right now.
So, here are the 30 hardest UK universities to get into, based on the alarmingly row offer rates:
30. Keele University – 68.3 per cent
29. University of Hertfordshire – 68.0 per cent
28. University of Lancashire – 67.0 per cent
27. Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh – 67.0 per cent
26. University of Leeds – 66.5 per cent
25. University of Chichester – 66.4 per cent
24. Glasgow Caledonian University – 66.4 per cent
23. Queen Mary University of London – 66.3 per cent
22. Health Sciences University (formerly AECC University College) – 65.8 per cent
21. University of Dundee – 65.2 per cent
20. University of Sunderland – 64.9 per cent
19. University of Bath – 64.7 per cent
18. City St George’s, University of London – 64.0 per cent
17. University of Manchester – 62.8 per cent
16. University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) – 62.5 per cent
15. London South Bank University – 62.1 per cent
14. University of Suffolk – 58.6 per cent
13. University of Strathclyde – 57.8 per cent
12. Leeds Arts University – 56.5 per cent
11. University of Buckingham – 52.5 per cent
10. University of Edinburgh – 51.8 per cent
9. King’s College London (KCL) – 50.5 per cent
8. University of the Arts London (UAL) – 47.3 per cent
7. University College London (UCL) – 44.2 per cent
6. Wrexham University – 43.7 per cent
5. University of St Andrews – 39.7 per cent
4. Imperial College London – 25.3 per cent
3. University of Cambridge – 21.4 per cent
2. University of Oxford – 16.1 per cent
1. London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) – 15.8 per cent
