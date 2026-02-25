The Tab
best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Claudia Cox | News

The 500 best organisations for jobs in 2026 have been named, and so many Russell Group unis made it into this list. Wow, maybe it is worth sticking around your uni once you’ve graduated?

The Financial Times and Statista based their new UK’s Best Employers 2026 ranking on a survey of employees, covering factors such as salaries, working conditions, opportunities for career development and company image. Believe it or not, the University of Cambridge is apparently the best place to work in the whole of the UK in 2026. Well, some people do get offices in medieval towers? The University of Oxford came a few spots below it, in seventh place. Well, at least Cambridge beat Oxford in one university ranking this year!

Quite a few UK unis outside of the prestigious Russell Group are also great for jobs. Loughborough University ranked 26th overall, beating huge companies such as Meta, Rolls-Royce and Coca-Cola. The University of Bath and London South Bank University also ranked among the 100 best places to work. Yay for them.

So, here are the best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, based on where they ranked on the Financial Times‘s list:

17. University of Warwick

Ranked 449th overall, scored 72.71

16. Newcastle University

Ranked 372nd overall, scored 74.43

15. University of Edinburgh

edinburgh uni student russell group

Edinburgh looking very atmospheric

Ranked 294th overall, scored 76.69

14. University of Sheffield

Ranked 261st overall, scored 77.58

13. University College London (UCL)

Ranked 223rd overall, scored 78.52

12. Imperial College London

Ranked 216th overall, scored 78.66

11. University of Exeter

Ranked 204th overall, scored 79.09

10. University of Bristol

Ranked 186th overall, scored 79.69

9. University of Birmingham

Ranked 141st overall, scored 81.95

8. Queen Mary University of London

Ranked 109th overall, scored 83.86

7. King’s College London

Ranked 99th overall, scored 84.49

6. University of Leeds

leeds uni russell group a grad

See, there’s more to Leeds Uni than just the Otley Run

Ranked 91st overall, scored 84.97

5. University of Manchester

Ranked 83rd overall, scored 85.41

4. University of York

Ranked 27th overall, scored 90.48

3. University of Glasgow

Ranked 22nd overall, scored 91.47

2. University of Oxford

Ranked 7th overall, scored 93.72

1. University of Cambridge

Ranked 1st overall, scored 100.00

For more like this, follow The Tab on Instagram.

More on: Grad jobs Oxbridge Russell Group University
Claudia Cox | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

university of oxford employment tribunal case anonymity

Oxford Uni requested anonymity in a sexual harassment case to protect its ‘reputation’

uk uni students compensation strikes

UK university students can get compensation if strikes disrupted their teaching – here’s how

uk uni cities accommodation halls

The 10 hardest uni cities for students to find accommodation in, revealed

Latest

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Hayley Soen

Here’s a full analysis of his profile stats

Voting for Cambridge SU leaders closes tomorrow, so here’s everything you need to know

Giancarlo Mempouo

Get voting for free Jacks!

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Ellissa Bain

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair

We found the truth behind if Love Is Blind’s Chris has been ‘buying fake Instagram followers’

Hayley Soen

Here’s a full analysis of his profile stats

Voting for Cambridge SU leaders closes tomorrow, so here’s everything you need to know

Giancarlo Mempouo

Get voting for free Jacks!

Right, here’s where every single Love Island All Stars 2026 couple stands after the final

Ellissa Bain

Some are still dating, and others have already called things off

Martin Short’s heartbreaking family history, as his eldest daughter passes away aged 42

Hebe Hancock

He’s experienced a huge amount of loss

best russell group unis jobs 2026 uni of glasgow

The absolute best Russell Group unis for jobs in 2026, according to the Financial Times

Claudia Cox

The Uni of Cambridge is apparently the best employer in the country

Google issues statement after horrifically offensive BAFTAs Tourette’s news alert

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘It just keeps getting worse’

John Davidson explains all the other offensive tics he had at BAFTAs after racial slur incident

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I ticked perhaps 10 different offensive words’

Chris from Love Is Blind used in psychology class

Um, Chris from Love Is Blind is ‘so awful’ he’s being used as a case study in psychology classes

Hayley Soen

That’s when you know it’s bad

John Davidson calls out BBC for putting him near mic despite sitting 40 rows back at BAFTAs

Hebe Hancock

‘I had an expectation that the BBC would control the sound’

All the horrific items found in Jeffrey Epstein’s Paris apartment as prosecutors release photos

Hayley Soen

An eerie red room contained a single massage chair