Oxford Uni requested anonymity in a sexual harassment case to protect its ‘reputation’

The case is about a senior professor and a female academic

Claudia Cox

The University of Oxford is facing backlash for requesting anonymity in a sexual harassment case in order to protect the uni’s “reputation”.

In October, a judge granted a university anonymity in order to protect it and its employees “reputation” during an employment tribunal case. The university recently dropped the request for anonymity, so it can be named as the University of Oxford, according to The Times.

Oxford Uni requested this gag order for an employment tribunal concerning sexual harassment allegations. A female academic accused Professor Soumitra Dutta, who used to be the head of the uni’s Saïd Business School, of harassing her.

The academic claimed she went to Dutta with concerns about another professor allegedly assaulting her. She claims Dutta told her: “I feel very attracted to you. Can something happen between us?” Dutta denied saying this.

saïd business school university of oxford

The Saïd Business School
(Credit: pam fray)

The university investigated the claims for five months, during which time Dutta took medical leave. The inquiry concluded Dutta sexually harassed this academic on three occasions. Dutta resigned from the University of Oxford at the beginning of September. The announcement at the time did not mention the investigation.

Dutta told The Times: “I deeply regret causing any distress or offence by anything I said, and it was never my intention to be anything other than supportive of my former colleague. The allegations arose in the context of an ongoing job dispute at the university and it would not be appropriate to comment further.”

The University of Oxford has been criticised for how it handled this case.

A report from the Oxford branch of the University and College Union (UCU) said this case suggests the uni’s processes are “opaque, chaotic, and oriented toward minimising institutional risk rather than establishing truth or preventing recurrence”.

university of oxford

University of Oxford buildings

The briefing argued: “Sexual misconduct at Oxford is not a series of isolated failures, but the product of structural gaps: emeritus immunity, fragmented governance, secrecy, and entrenched power imbalances.”

In response to this report, an Oxford University spokesperson told Times Higher Education: “Sexual harassment has no place at Oxford. Our sympathies and thoughts are with anyone who has experienced harassment or misconduct. We strive to ensure that Oxford is always a safe space for all students and staff. We take concerns seriously and support for those affected is a priority. We reject any suggestion that the university tolerates harassment or puts reputation before people’s safety. While we cannot comment on individual cases, we are committed to continuous improvement and have strengthened our approach over recent years.”

The Tab contacted the University of Oxford for comment.

Claudia Cox
