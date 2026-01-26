Oxford Uni priest removed from his position after ‘unwanted contact’ with student

2 hours ago

Father Damian Howard, a senior chaplain at the Oxford University Catholic Chaplaincy, has been removed for “professional misconduct” after a safeguarding complaint by a student.

A postgraduate student at Oxford University alleged that Howard had initiated “unwanted intimate contact” numerous times while providing support after the death of a friend.

The student claimed he felt “trapped” because he relied on the chaplain for pastoral support and believed the two had become friends.

Father Damian Howard was appointed senior chaplain in 2023, having been the order’s provincial superior from 2017 and the most senior Jesuit in the country. He joined the Jesuits after studying at Trinity College Cambridge, and worked and lived in London, Brussels, Paris, Cuba and Chile.

Howard had “stepped down for personal reasons” last September, according to a message pinned to the university’s Catholic chaplaincy noticeboard.

In a statement, the chaplaincy confirmed: “He was asked to step down from this role on the grounds of professional misconduct, following a complaint made by a student, which was investigated by the Jesuits in Britain and found to be substantiated.”

It is understood that the investigation made a ruling of professional misconduct and inappropriate behaviour rather than of abuse.

Whilst Howard had no teaching responsibilities at Oxford University, he was an honorary fellow at Campion Hall, the Jesuit permanent private hall of Oxford University.

Campion Hall told The Oxford Tab: “When Campion Hall received news of the complaint against Fr Howard and the subsequent investigation, it was agreed by the Hall’s governing body that his honorary fellowship should be terminated on the grounds of professional misconduct.”

The student was not a member of Campion Hall, but had formed a close relationship with Howard.

It is understood that he asked for a review of the case as he was unhappy with how his complaint was handled and how his allegations and wishes were recorded by the church’s authorities.

A spokesperson for the Jesuits in Britain group said: “We take every complaint extremely seriously and respond with care and diligence. When this complaint was received, the safeguarding team of Jesuits in Britain carried out an investigation.

“Based on their conclusions, immediate action was taken: Fr Damian Howard SJ was asked to step down on the grounds of professional misconduct and has not been in ministry since.

“All complaints are dealt with by following a structured process designed to ensure fairness, protection and care. Initial assessment is followed by appropriate action, and in cases requiring independent oversight, matters are referred for external review.

“In this case, the safeguarding investigation included interviews with relevant parties, as well as a careful examination of documented interactions between them. This comprehensive approach ensured that the matter was considered fully. We are now awaiting the recommendations from the independent review and stand ready to take any further actions as required.

“While we cannot comment on individual cases while the review is underway, we are confident that our procedures ensure complaints are addressed with integrity. We remain committed to transparency, accountability, and attending to the well-being of all involved.”

Oxford University and Father Damian Howard have been contacted for comment.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons and Instagram @jesuityam