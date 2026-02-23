Sherlock in Ali G? Here are all the major celebrities who went to uni in Manchester

1 hour ago

The Blue 2 catwalk may make Manchester students feel like celebrities, but for some of the city’s university alumni, it’s not a library making them famous – it’s their actual jobs.

Manchester universities have some major legacies of celebrities having attended their hallowed halls, from film stars to musicians and comedians – but which celebs are you actually walking in the footsteps of?

Forget the Hollywood Walk of Fame, here’s our rundown of all the notable celebs who battled their way through Oxford Road and Peel Park – and which uni they went to.

Benedict Cumberbatch – University of Manchester

Starting off strong with Sherlock himself. BAFTA-winning Benedict got himself a BA in drama from the University of Manchester in 1999. He might be mourning Owens Park with us, because that was where he stayed during his time at UoM. Wonder if he went to an OP BOP?

Jack Whitehall – University of Manchester

Comedian Jack Whitehall was another Owens Park resident – he went to the Uni of Manchester to get a BA in history of art, but dropped out after two terms. If only we could know what Hilary thought of the infamous accommodation.

Brian Cox – University of Manchester

Next time you’re struggling with balancing XLR trips and John Rylands study sessions, just think of Brian Cox: former keyboard player for rock band Dare and world renowned physicist. He got a first class BA in physics in 1991.

Joe Lycett – University of Manchester

This comedian, TV presenter and Taskmaster guest graduated with a BA in drama and English.

Josh Widdicombe – University of Manchesrer

We’re sensing a pattern here – apparently, Uni of Manchester students really do have a great sense of humour. Must be the Oxford Road-induced delirium.

Alison Newman – University of Manchester

Drama graduate Alison Newman graduated with a degree in drama before going on to star in Footballer’s Wives and co-create hit TV show Harlots.

Judge Rob Rinder – University of Manchester

Maybe this TV judge got his start judging the Ali G table hoggers and crisp eaters – judgements so valuable they led him all the way to a BAFTA. He graduated with a degree in politics and modern history, achieving a double first and going on to a highly successful career in the public eye.

Matthew Horne – University of Manchester

Alright, Gavlar? Gavin and Stacey star Matthew Horne graduated a long way from Barry Island, earning a degree in drama – those UoM drama degrees must be doing something right, with all the celebs they’re churning out.

Julie Walters – Manchester Met

Mamma Mia!, Paddington and Harry Potter star Julie Walters began her career in a more unassuming way – as a student in Manchester Metropolitan’s theatre department. It was there she met future collaborator Victoria Wood.

Richard Griffiths – Manchester Met

Man Met really loves its Harry Potter stars – Vernon Dursley himself graduated from the university’s School of Theatre right before winning a contract with BBC radio.

Zawe Ashton – Manchester Met

Fresh Meat star Zawe Ashton is a woman of many talents, having achieved straight-As in her childhood and earnt a degree in drama from MMU.

Michelle Yeoh – Manchester Met

A BA in creative arts took Michelle Yeoh all the way to an Oscar win and starring roles in Wicked, Crazy Rich Asians and the Avatar franchise. Turns out MM actually means Man Met.

Steve Coogan – Manchester Met

Golden Globe nominee Stephen Coogan has starred in Night at the Museum, Minions and Ella Enchanted. Before that, though, he graduated from Manchester Polytechnic School of Drama, which has since become MMU’s theatre school.

Jason Manford – University of Salford

Stand-up comedian and The Big Night of Musicals host Jason Manford first got a higher national diploma in media and performance at the University of Salford. What’s more, he actually got this qualification on the advice of fellow comedian Peter Kay.

Christopher Eccleston – University of Salford

A man of many talents: The ability to win an Emmy, the ability to get a performance foundation qualification in Salford, and the ability to reincarnate as the ninth version of a certain doctor.

Featured image via Google Maps, Warner Bros, BBC iPlayer and Universal Studios