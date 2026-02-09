11 things only a southerner at uni in Manchester can relate to

4 hours ago

The rumours are true: the University of Manchester’s southerners can’t handle the cold and everyone is from London. Much to northerners’ annoyance, southerners continue to invade the North, bringing their ‘rah’ accents and black North Face puffers with them.

Some southern experiences will never change, so we’ve rounded up for you the 11 things only a southern student in Manchester can relate to.

1. This exchange

“Where are you from ?”

“I’m from London.”

“Omg! Me too!”

Much to your friends’ annoyance, you will bump into everyone you know at uni. There’s no escaping.

2. The cold

Nobody prepares you for how cold it actually is. The North Face puffer isn’t cutting it anymore. It’s a full blown gloves, scarf and hat situation out here. But you’ll learn to get used to it. We could all do with a bit of toughening up.

3. Saying you’re from “near” London

Sometimes it’s easier to just say you’re from London rather than a small southern town nobody really knows. It’s okay – we all do it.

4. Cheap drinks!

£2.50 for a pint instead of £8.50 – yes, please!

5. There is only one door on the bus

What is that all about? Don’t get us wrong, we love the Bee Network and its absolutely iconic yellow colour and the fact that it’s nothing like waking up to TFL taking £20 from your bank account in the morning.

But when you’ve had a 6pm lecture and just want to get home, being crammed on a 142, fighting to get off the bus is the last thing we all want.

6. The infamous dinner/lunch/tea debate

Is it breakfast, dinner and tea or breakfast, lunch and dinner? This is a question we are not qualified to answer. We’ll let you battle that one out with your flatmates.

7. ‘You sound so posh’

There’s no fighting this one.

8. How friendly people actually are?

There’s one thing we’ll never get used to – and that’s people being nice to you on buses or in shops. Everyone has a smile on their face and they aren’t constantly in a rush to get somewhere.

9. How beautiful and addictive the Peaks are

What better way to romanticise your life than to take a walk out on the wild and windy moors? You go channel your inner Kate Bush.

10. The night life is infinitely better

London’s Heaven has nothing on Manchester’s Gay village. Manchester’s club scene has absolutely ruined any other nightlife for us.

11. Feeling oddly defensive about North vs South London

Forget the North/South divide – it’s all about the North London vs. South London divide.

If you are from London, you will soon realise that you actually don’t know everybody! What a shocker! You will also begin to feel strangely defensive about your area of London and will subconsciously take part in psychological warfare when trying to prove that your area is better.