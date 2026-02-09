Let’s not forget Women’s Aid issued a statement when Harrison was first on Love Island

2 hours ago

It’s been reported today that Harrison Solomon is one of two bombshells entering Love Island All Stars. But, we won’t forget that when Harrison was first in the Love Island villa, Women’s Aid issued a statement about his behaviour towards female Islanders.

During the 2025 series, Harrison was back and forth between Lauren and Toni, leading both women on. Not long after the statement from the charity, he quit the show, and walked out the villa by choice.

But now he’s been cast once more, a lot of people are questioning how he managed to get on the show again. “I can’t believe they’re willing to put HARRISON back on TV after the way he acted last time – and having Women’s Aid speaking up on him as well btw,” one person said on Twitter.

Harrison’s behaviour on Love Island was called ‘petrifying’

Prior to Casa Amor, Harrison had been coupled up with Toni. Then he brought Lauren back to the main villa. Quite quickly, Harrison and Lauren slept together twice. Toni made it clear she was upset with Harrison cracking on with someone else in front of her so soon, and Harrison took days to tell her the extent of what happened between himself and Lauren.

Throughout all of this, Harrison was still flirting with Toni. He then told Lauren he wasn’t feeling “himself last night”. Last night being when he had sex with her in front of all the other Islanders. Harrison then declared his head was back with Toni.

People on Twitter branded Harrison “petrifying” and shared their thoughts of the situation. “Harrison is genuinely one of the most sickening men ever to be on Love Island,” one said. “All he has done is make Toni AND Lauren feel crazy, and he fully enjoys watching them mentally struggle. Sick sick man.”

Toni’s mum even posted a video, in which she held back tears and said she was “devastated” over how her daughter had been treated.

Women’s Aid then shared a statement with The Tab

Following this, Women’s Aid issued a statement to The Tab. Jessye Werner, communications manager at Women’s Aid, told us: “ In recent years, Love Island and other forms of reality TV have been repeatedly called out by viewers for allowing in contestants that had a history of abusive, coercive and manipulative behaviour in previous relationships. As a result, production companies have been more careful when it comes to selecting contestants and calling out toxic behaviours when we see them.

“Despite these positive steps, we still see unhealthy patterns of behaviour on these shows, showing just how steeped in misogyny and sexism our society still is. Women are often lied to, slut-shamed and manipulated, as well as laughed at behind their backs.

“Misogyny and sexism lay the foundation for the tolerance of abuse and violence – it reinforces a culture that excuses and trivialises violence against women and girls. More must be done to educate contestants on sexism and misogyny, and it is a great credit to viewers who take to social media, continuing to call out these behaviours as soon as they see them.”

Harrison then quit the villa

Just days later, Lauren was dumped and Harrison quit the villa. “It’s been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit,” a source told The Sun. “Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him. He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now.”

In his exit interview, Harrison said: “I felt like my journey was finished which is why I decided to leave.”

He said he ‘regretted’ things he’d done in the villa

Also in his exit interview, Harrison spoke about his biggest regrets in the villa. He admitted he could have handled situations differently, and that “people were hurt by me”.

He said: “Normally I say I live life with no regrets, but the way I went about certain situations I definitely would’ve handled it differently on reflection. I feel like I would’ve taken myself away from the situation for a day or two and just really figured out what I wanted.

“I would’ve had those awkward conversations just to let people know where my head was at, I do shy away from those conversations on the outside. Especially here, I should’ve been more honest. It was for the greater good, and it would’ve stopped people’s feelings from getting hurt. People were hurt more by me being so indecisive and trying to avoid awkward conversations. I definitely would’ve gone about handing triangles in another way.”

But ultimately, Harrison said Women’s Aid was wrong to call him out

Despite admitting his regrets, Harrison said he disagreed with Women’s Aid. “I have seen the backlash and it’s hard to digest. I would disagree with a lot of it in terms of my respect for women, I do respect women,” he said.

“The worst has been from Women’s Aid. I know myself and the girls on the show too. Toni said she knows I’m not a bad person, just went about situations in the wrong way, but the Women’s Aid statement wasn’t nice… It’s not nice coming out of the villa to my mum upset by that, so I would say that’s been the hardest.”

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.