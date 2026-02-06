Dumped Islanders reveal who’s being done the most dirty with their portrayal on All Stars

2 hours ago

Dumped Love Island All Stars cast members Charlie Frederick and AJ Bunker have been dishing all on who’s getting an unfair portrayal on the show. In an interview, they’ve shared which Islanders are different to how they come across to us at home.

Every series, Islanders go on about “the edit”. It’s blamed a lot to worm out of situations where people look bad. So, speaking to CloserOnline, Charlie and AJ were asked who has actually been the most misrepresented by the edit. They then explained what those Islanders are like in real life, compared to what they’re now seeing themselves, as viewers. It’s very interesting!

Charlie went first, and said the All Stars Islander being most misrepresented in their portrayal is Ciaran. “He is actually very funny,” Charlie said. “And I think when he’s talking to girls it seems like he’s quite nervous. But actually, throughout the day, he is hilarious. He’s a good lad. He’s a joker as well. But I haven’t really seen that from him.”

AJ then said for her, it’s Leanne. She added: “We don’t get to see enough of her. She is also a really funny person. She’s just so fun to be around. And I don’t think she’s getting enough air time at the moment. Maybe because her man’s doing all the drama, yeah, I’d love to see a bit more of her. I think she’s come across as a bit quiet at the moment, when she actually has got a lot of personality.”

People in the comments agreed. “Heavy on Leanne, we never see her,” one person said. They added it’s the producers fault we don’t see all of people’s personalities.

I need the Leanne and Ciaran extra tapes right now!

