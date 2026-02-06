The Tab

Dumped Islanders reveal who’s being done the most dirty with their portrayal on All Stars

I’m so shocked?!

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Dumped Love Island All Stars cast members Charlie Frederick and AJ Bunker have been dishing all on who’s getting an unfair portrayal on the show. In an interview, they’ve shared which Islanders are different to how they come across to us at home.

Every series, Islanders go on about “the edit”. It’s blamed a lot to worm out of situations where people look bad. So, speaking to CloserOnline, Charlie and AJ were asked who has actually been the most misrepresented by the edit. They then explained what those Islanders are like in real life, compared to what they’re now seeing themselves, as viewers. It’s very interesting!

Charlie went first, and said the All Stars Islander being most misrepresented in their portrayal is Ciaran. “He is actually very funny,” Charlie said. “And I think when he’s talking to girls it seems like he’s quite nervous. But actually, throughout the day, he is hilarious. He’s a good lad. He’s a joker as well. But I haven’t really seen that from him.”

Love Island All Stars

via ITV

AJ then said for her, it’s Leanne. She added: “We don’t get to see enough of her. She is also a really funny person. She’s just so fun to be around. And I don’t think she’s getting enough air time at the moment. Maybe because her man’s doing all the drama, yeah, I’d love to see a bit more of her. I think she’s come across as a bit quiet at the moment, when she actually has got a lot of personality.”

People in the comments agreed. “Heavy on Leanne, we never see her,” one person said. They added it’s the producers fault we don’t see all of people’s personalities.

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

I need the Leanne and Ciaran extra tapes right now!

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

More on: Dating Love Island Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment

Read Next

This is exactly who is smoking or vaping in the Love Island All Stars 2026 villa

All Stars editing error where Millie disappears proves sneaky way producers changed recoupling

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Latest

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern