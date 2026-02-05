All Stars editing error where Millie disappears proves sneaky way producers changed recoupling

4 hours ago

People have spotted a wild editing error in Love Island All Stars, where Millie Court temporarily disappeared. Yes, really.

Last night saw a dramatic recoupling in the villa, and USA bombshell Sher stole Scott from Leanne. It was a lot. But, if you were paying great attention to detail, you might have spotted the blunder.

During the recoupling, the girls stood up and faced the boys. After the US bombshells made their choices, the left over boys then made their speeches to announce which girl they wanted to couple up with.

During the ceremony, on our screen the girls lined up in order showing Helena, Leanne, Millie and then Lucinda. Then, Sher chose Scott, and left Leanne wondering what on earth she was going to do next. She turned to the girls around her, and said: “She’s a snake”.

But, in this moment, Millie was nowhere to be seen. She had not yet been chosen, but somehow disappeared off the screen. Seconds later mind you, she was back… exactly where she had been standing before. Shortly after the editing error, Millie was picked by Zac. So that was when she logically should have no longer been there.

This means that what we saw was completely out of order. And even worse, the “snake” comment Leanne made, might not have even been aimed at Sher. It was clearly said at a different part of the recoupling, when Millie was no longer there.

“I literally knew it,” Leanne said, as Sher picked Scott. At this point, Millie was next to her. Then, she said “she’s a snake”, but Millie was gone. Millie then reappeared and Leanne said: “If she can take my man, she can have him.” So guys, this entire sequence was sliced together to look this way. The snake comment was made at a totally different time. It wasn’t even aimed at Sher!

Producers re-edited the recoupling ceremony, and showed us this in a totally different order to how it happened in real time. Maybe to up the drama? Keep us on our toes? We definitely did see things as a direct reflection of the truth.

This isn’t the first messy editing error during Love Island All Stars 2026. In an episode earlier this week, drinks were magically moving and Islanders’ outfits seemed to change within the blink of an eye. Yikes!

