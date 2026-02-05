Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

2 hours ago

In an old interview, show veteran Lucinda Strafford straight up said she doesn’t even enjoy doing Love Island. Does she understand that she could just say no?

Lucinda has relentlessly done Love Island. She should probably pay rent. Whenever Love Island calls, Lucinda is there with bells on. She’s been on Love Island UK, Love Island Australia, Love Island Games and now Love Island All Stars.

She literally won $125k on Love Island Games just months ago. This year for All Stars, she said that within three hours of taking a call from ITV, she was on a plane to South Africa. This sounds like someone who truly loves it.

But now, a podcast interview Lucinda did in the past is going around again. In it, she straight up told the host she “doesn’t enjoy” doing the show.

When talking about Love Island, host Ami Chalize asked Lucinda: “Do you enjoy it?”. At first Lucinda stumbled, and tried to get around answering the question, before she decided to tell the truth. She then bluntly replied: “No. Not really.”

Lucinda tried to soften the brutal response, but said she really didn’t like Love Island USA, or Love Island Games. Lucinda continued: “It was a really great experience and I’m very very thankful for Love Island US giving me that opportunity. I’d never been on a US TV show before in my life.

“It was really stepping into the unknown. I’d never watched the TV show before in my life, like Love Island Games. Being from the UK, I hardly knew anyone in there. I don’t watch Love Island US.”

Obviously, people in the comments are a bit confused about why Lucinda keeps coming back to the show, if she doesn’t like it. She gave her reason for not liking USA or Games as being because she didn’t know anyone in those villas, but, that is sort of the entire idea and premise of Love Island.

“Says no yet she’s done four?… can’t be that bad huh,” said one person. Another added: “It’s tragic.” Lucinda, make it make sense.

