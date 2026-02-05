Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

It’s not every day you see Aquaman in a Manchester United shirt mixing cocktails and performing an Oasis cover on stage. Somehow, that’s exactly what did happen on Sunday in Manchester.

Known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Hollywood star Jason Momoa is in the UK promoting his new comedy Wrecking Crew. This weekend he made the trip to Manchester to celebrate the launch of his new spirits range, Meili Vodka – and he managed to fit a lot into his visit. Honestly, we’re not sure how he had time for it all.

During his 48-hour whistle stop tour, he was reportedly seen drinking Guinness in 3 different pubs across the city: The Castle, Gulliver’s, and (of course) Mulligan’s.

His ambitious itinerary also included lunch at Fenix before a detour to Old Trafford, where he watched United beat Fulham 3-2, and was pictured with Matthis de Ligt at the match.

Next up, a stroll around Northern Quarter and Spinningfields, before heading to Tattu to deliver a cocktail masterclass.

He then enjoyed a drink at The Blues Kitchen, where he surprised everyone by taking to the stage with a spontaneous performance – including a rendition of Purple Rain and a tribute to Red Hot Chilli Peppers. He offered guests a drink of his new Meili vodka, free of charge.

Momoa’s Sunday evening didn’t end there though – he was later seen on stage again at Louis, this time for a planned performance with his band ÖOF TATATÁ.

The Hawaii-born actor has previously praised Manchester’s “incredible energy”. While on stage, and still sporting his retro Manchester United jersey, he told the crowd: “I love Manchester! You should all be grateful you have a place like this. It’s amazing!”

Featured images via @harleyupnorth @celeb_clips_ and @murphose on TikTok