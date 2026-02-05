The Tab

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

Katie Thompson | News

It’s not every day you see Aquaman in a Manchester United shirt mixing cocktails and performing an Oasis cover on stage. Somehow, that’s exactly what did happen on Sunday in Manchester.

Known for his roles in Game of Thrones and Aquaman, Hollywood star Jason Momoa is in the UK promoting his new comedy Wrecking Crew. This weekend he made the trip to Manchester to celebrate the launch of his new spirits range, Meili Vodka – and he managed to fit a lot into his visit. Honestly, we’re not sure how he had time for it all.

During his 48-hour whistle stop tour, he was reportedly seen drinking Guinness in 3 different pubs across the city: The Castle, Gulliver’s, and (of course) Mulligan’s.

@mcrfinest

Nothing compares to your first United match. And we caught up with Jason Momoa before his… 🥺 #jasonmomoa #manchesterunited #football

♬ original sound – Manchester’s Finest

His ambitious itinerary also included lunch at Fenix before a detour to Old Trafford, where he watched United beat Fulham 3-2, and was pictured with Matthis de Ligt at the match.

Next up, a stroll around Northern Quarter and Spinningfields, before heading to Tattu to deliver a cocktail masterclass.

@celeb_clips_

Jason Momoa is seen spending time in Manchester’s famous Northern Quarter #jasonmomoaaquaman #jasonmomoa #manchester #aquaman #band @Jason Momoa

♬ Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – Rupert Gregson-Williams

He then enjoyed a drink at The Blues Kitchen, where he surprised everyone by taking to the stage with a spontaneous performance – including a rendition of Purple Rain and a tribute to Red Hot Chilli Peppers. He offered guests a drink of his new Meili vodka, free of charge.

@sophthora

hi aquaman #jasonmomoa #aquaman #gameofthrones #manchester

♬ original sound – 𝕤𝕠𝕠𝕠𝕠𝕗𝕗𝕗 𝕩

Momoa’s Sunday evening didn’t end there though – he was later seen on stage again at Louis, this time for a planned performance with his band ÖOF TATATÁ.

@harleyupnorth

Just your average Sunday evening 🎸🤘 @Louis #JasonMomoa #LouisManchester #LouisRestaurant #Manchester #fyp

♬ original sound – Harley 🐝

The Hawaii-born actor has previously praised Manchester’s “incredible energy”. While on stage, and still sporting his retro Manchester United jersey, he told the crowd: “I love Manchester! You should all be grateful you have a place like this. It’s amazing!”

Featured images via @harleyupnorth @celeb_clips_ and @murphose on TikTok

Katie Thompson | News

Read Next

manchester plane crash emergency response

In pictures: Emergency response following light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Two men have died following a light aircraft crash in Greater Manchester

Uni of Manchester ranks within top 10 of Europe’s universities in latest QS rankings

Latest

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?