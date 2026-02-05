The Tab
Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Brooklyn Beckham has long followed in his father’s footsteps with a patchwork of interesting tattoos, including one dedicated to the patriarch of the iconic dynasty.

Unfortunately, Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship with his family is officially on the rocks. It had been ropey for some time, but all parties annoyingly refuted the feud whenever asked about it. That all changed following *that* Instagram temper tantrum that broke the internet.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he penned in 821 scathing words.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Things have been quite quiet since, with the Beckham’s closing ranks and keeping away from the drama. They’ve continued to be active on social mdia, but just to promote Cruz’s music and share business-related posts.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The same could not be said for Brooklyn, who recently covered up his tattoo tribute to David.

Brooklyn had a tattoo tribute to his dad on his arm

One of Brooklyn Beckham’s first tattoos was of an anchor with the word “DAD” across the side. It was obviously a tribute to his famous daddy, David Beckham, suggesting he was Brooklyn’s anchor during his childhood. Obviously, a lot has changed.

Brooklyn

In new pictures obtained by The Sun, Brooklyn seemingly covered the “DAD” element of the tattoo with more generic nautical images. He opted for a starfish and two life preservers, taking away the wholesome meaning of the ink and making it look like he just loves the navy. Maybe that should be his next job? Insta chef isn’t really working.

“Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing,” a source told The Sun. “He wanted it gone. There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body.”

Brooklyn has a number of family members referenced in his tattoos, including the words “Love you Bust” in refernce to his childhood nickname of Buster. He’s kept his father’s nickname for him, but it’s massively faded.

This, of course, comes six months after he covered the tattoo tribute to his legendary mum, Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram and Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

Brooklyn Beckham’s father-in-law Nelson Peltz finally speaks out on explosive family claims

Uh-oh, he’s back! Brooklyn Beckham dragged for ‘extra-special’ spaghetti bolognese recipe

Nicola Peltz wrote and acted in film about a poor drug addict, and it’s as bad as it sounds

Latest

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?

Jonatanas Kazlauskas reveals surprisingly tragic story behind viral ‘Sorry’ performance

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

The ‘Bro’s still apologising’ meme is all over TikTok

Movie night is BACK and is set to bring chaos to the All Stars villa and ‘bad news for Lucinda’

Hayley Soen

It was axed from All Stars last year

Sabrina

Explaining the hilarious beef/pork between Sabrina Carpenter and the ‘hotter blonde’ Miss Piggy

Kieran Galpin

Chat, why is Miss Piggy threatening legal action against Sabrina??

It looks familiar, so here’s where you recognise Benedict’s ‘My Cottage’ in Bridgerton from

Ellissa Bain

It’s been in loads of other films and TV shows

Jason Momoa popped up quite literally everywhere in Manchester this weekend

Katie Thompson

Wonder what he thought of Picadilly Gardens

People think they’ve found Ariana Grande’s secret ‘food and stealing men’ Instagram account

Hebe Hancock

The posts are actually hilarious

Brooklyn

Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

Kieran Galpin

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

Love Island’s Curtis follows hugely controversial political figure and party on Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I didn’t see this coming

Lucinda said she doesn't even like Love Island

Um, unearthed video shows Lucinda previously saying she doesn’t even like doing Love Island?!

Hayley Soen

Girl nobody forced you to do this four times

Valentines Day is approaching fast! Here are Manchester’s best dates on a budget

Rebecca Pattni

Who said being broke isn’t romantic?