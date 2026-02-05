Ouch, Brooklyn Beckham has covered his tattoo tribute to his dad with an odd replacement

AND he’s covered the tribute to his mum on his chest

2 hours ago

Brooklyn Beckham has long followed in his father’s footsteps with a patchwork of interesting tattoos, including one dedicated to the patriarch of the iconic dynasty.

Unfortunately, Brooklyn Beckham’s relationship with his family is officially on the rocks. It had been ropey for some time, but all parties annoyingly refuted the feud whenever asked about it. That all changed following *that* Instagram temper tantrum that broke the internet.

“I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he penned in 821 scathing words.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief. My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

Things have been quite quiet since, with the Beckham’s closing ranks and keeping away from the drama. They’ve continued to be active on social mdia, but just to promote Cruz’s music and share business-related posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

The same could not be said for Brooklyn, who recently covered up his tattoo tribute to David.

Brooklyn had a tattoo tribute to his dad on his arm

One of Brooklyn Beckham’s first tattoos was of an anchor with the word “DAD” across the side. It was obviously a tribute to his famous daddy, David Beckham, suggesting he was Brooklyn’s anchor during his childhood. Obviously, a lot has changed.

In new pictures obtained by The Sun, Brooklyn seemingly covered the “DAD” element of the tattoo with more generic nautical images. He opted for a starfish and two life preservers, taking away the wholesome meaning of the ink and making it look like he just loves the navy. Maybe that should be his next job? Insta chef isn’t really working.

“Brooklyn’s had laser treatment on the writing,” a source told The Sun. “He wanted it gone. There is so much hurt and pain on his side, it would not be genuine to keep such a tribute on his body.”

Brooklyn has a number of family members referenced in his tattoos, including the words “Love you Bust” in refernce to his childhood nickname of Buster. He’s kept his father’s nickname for him, but it’s massively faded.

This, of course, comes six months after he covered the tattoo tribute to his legendary mum, Victoria Beckham.

Brooklyn Beckham has been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Victoria Beckham/Instagram and Linnea Stephan/BFA.com/Shutterstock