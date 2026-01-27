Nicola Peltz wrote and acted in film about a poor drug addict, and it’s as bad as it sounds

5 hours ago

You might’ve missed it since it flopped, but Nicola Peltz released a film last year that she wrote, directed, and acted in called Lola, and it’s actually so strange.

Lola is all about poverty and is written by a billionaire’s daughter, Nicola Peltz

Nicola has been acting since she was 12, and she’s appeared in big films like The Last Airbender and Transformers, as well as the series Bates Motel. Well, last year the then 30-year-old decided to try her hand at writing, directing and acting in her own film. It was released on 9th February and made a tragic $648 at the box office.

The story follows Lola, an exotic dancer and pharmacy cashier who is struggling with a cocaine addiction. She works two jobs to try to get herself and her brother out of their abusive home. Lola’s brother, Arlo, is secretly gay, and they have a really religious and homophobic mum who abuses him whenever he shows any sign of femininity.

Lots of things happen to Lola over the 84-minute running time of this film. She sneaks her and her and her brother out of the house, tries to get her dog out, but then gets assaulted by her mum’s boyfriend, gets fired, becomes pregnant, literally any bad thing you can think of, which is why the Guardian labelled the film as “poverty porn”.

The film has a lot of really bad reviews

After Lola premiered, it didn’t make much noise and received some very tepid reviews. It has 3.9/10 on IMDb, 56% on Rotten Tomatoes and a sad 2.3/5 on Letterboxd.

Nicola interviewed with USA Today about her directorial choices.

“I know the context is more intense and the story is more intense, so I wanted what you were watching to be the complete opposite,” she explains. “I wanted it to feel feminine and light and [like] how Arlo looks at the world—just soft. So if it’s on in the background and it’s muted, it’s almost calming.”

On why she came up with the story in the first place, she told The Hollywood Reporter: “I sat down one day, really wanting to write a script but not knowing where to start. So, I began by writing backstories for characters. That’s something I love about film. I love people. I love humans. I love their stories and character arcs.”

Featured image via Vertical