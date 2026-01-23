We finally know how Nicola’s billionaire family reacted to Victoria Beckham’s ‘ghastly’ dance

‘They think they are way above the Beckhams when it comes to class and wealth’

30 mins ago

Amidst the ongoing drama surrounding Brooklyn Beckham and his iconic parents, we have yet to hear from the billionaires making up Nicola Peltz’s family.

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham broke the internet when he scolded his parents in a savage 821-word rant. There were countless accusations amongst those gripping pages, but none went more viral than Victoria Beckham dancing ON her son at his literal wedding. Nicola was reportedly seen leaving the room in tears.

Soon enough, people who attended the wedding described the now-infamous dance moves as “grinding” as she “nuzzled” into her son. It got very strange very quickly, birthing countless memes about the notorious event.

This is what the Peltz family think of the Beckhams

As we know, Brooklyn married a fellow nepo baby in the form of Nicola Peltz, an heiress and would-be actor whose daddy is worth a staggering $1.6 billion. Nelson Peltz made his money through various food distribution businesses.

It’s reasonable to assume we’ll never hear anything directly from the Peltz family, given they’re uber-rich Americans who are largely untouchable by the drama storming around them.

Speaking to the MailOnline, a source close to the family detailed the general “snobbery” between the Peltzs and the Beckhams.

“While both families are super-rich, Nelson sees himself as statesman-like, while the Beckhams are much more ‘new money’,” they said.

“This has led to much snobbery on the Peltz side. They think they are way above the Beckhams when it comes to class and wealth.”

It’s very Great Gatsby, but that animosity factored into their reactions at the wedding. The Peltz family see their British counterparts as “tacky” – ouch!

“And that was illustrated at the wedding. There was so much embarrassment about Victoria dancing. Any other family would have thought that was rather fabulous! Imagine a Spice Girl on the dancefloor at your daughter’s wedding: It would have been fun, but the Peltzes thought it was ghastly,” the source added.

We haven’t seen a British versus American fight like this since the American Revolutionary War. I’m living for it.

Featured image credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock and Nicola Peltz/Instagram