Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Amidst the ongoing fallout between the many branches of the Beckham family, people have dredged up an old and completely fabricated story about Nicola Peltz pushing her beloved nanny down the stairs.

It all started earlier this week, when nepo-baby Brooklyn Beckham penned the most savage 821 words you’ve ever read. He made a number of scandalous accusations, including his mum dancing “inappropriately” at his wedding, and the Beckham family trying to break up him and Nicola.

Then, the former Nicola controversies emerged all over Twitter – most of them were completely made up. Among them was a series of allegations that claimed a young Nicola “threatened” Peltz family staff members “as a sport.”

Nicola abusing staff was a fake planted story

“Peltz’s youngest daughter routinely threatens maids that she will have her father fire them if they don’t do as she asks. She’s hardly bluffing,” a source told Gawker at the time, according to the Daily Star. “Her last nanny was reportedly hauled out of the house by two beefy bodyguards after the girl decided she didn’t care much for her.”

At the time, the billionaire family got lawyers involved, and housekeeping recruiter Adrian Barrie Smith soon admitted to fabricating the entire story because the Peltz family failed to honour his contract payment.

Nicola Peltz did NOT push her nanny down the stairs

Another allegation saw people accuse Nicola Peltz of pushing her longtime nanny, Maria Rosalina ‘Gina’ Sampaio, down the stairs. Gina had started working for the family way back in 1985, first as a maid and then as a minder for Nicola’s brother William.

Gina passed away in 2020, and her nephew, Helio Nelo, soon debunked the claims in an interview with the Daily Mail.

He explained at the time: “I was very surprised by these stories. But most of all, about Nicola pushing Gina down the stairs. It’s not true.

“The relationship, it was like she adopted them or they adopted her, like they were family. The relationship was amazing.

“Gina was like a mother to Nicola, and she was like her daughter. It was reported that the heiress would often travel to Brazil to visit Gina following her retirement, sometimes twice a year, and would send her gifts of roses, filling her flat with her favourite flowers on her birthday.”

So basically, the claims were complete rubbish.

