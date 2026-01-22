Videos show if Victoria Beckham really dances ‘inappropriately’ after that bombshell claim

5 hours ago

After Brooklyn Beckham accused his mum Victoria of allegedly “hijacking” his first dance at his wedding to Nicole Peltz and dancing on him “inappropriately,” videos have gone viral showing how Posh Spice really dances. And she just looks like a normal British mum after a few glasses of vino.

In a bombshell Instagram statement on Tuesday, the oldest Beckham son claimed his mum’s dancing made him feel “uncomfortable” and “humiliated” and said: “We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Unfortunately, we’ll never see the wedding dance video. But Victoria has shared plenty of videos online before that show her dance moves, and none of them are inappropriate. She just looks loose, free-spirited and like she’s having a whale of a time, and it’s actually pretty hilarious.

In one video posted on Instagram by Cruz just a few weeks ago, she’s dancing along to Tom Jones with her son at Christmas, whipping out all the best mum moves.

Another one Victoria shared from the same day shows her dancing slowly with David, giving the best “Barry and Barbra”. That’s referring to iconic music duo Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Someone else made a whole compilation of Posh dancing with her family over the years, putting her arms in the air and flicking her hips around.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thomas Tatam (@thetatamfamily)

Victoria even posted a video of her and Nicola Peltz dancing around the beach together in high heels, looking like they’re having the best time ever.

Happy birthday @nicolaannepeltz… We love you so much!! Your love, kindness, talent and your ability to dance on sand in a major wedge!!😂 The best dance partner and loving daughter in law. We love you, have an amazing day!!!!! Xxxxxx pic.twitter.com/9cRK56bZlA — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) January 9, 2024

“She’s such a bloody vibe, I love her,” one person wrote online. Another agreed: “Typical ‘mum dance’ and absolutely nothing wrong with it!”

“We all know that our Vicky can’t dance,” someone else said.

Victoria Beckham hasn’t responded to Brooklyn’s claims. The Tab has reached out to her for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Victoria Beckham/Instagram