The Tab

Videos show if Victoria Beckham really dances ‘inappropriately’ after that bombshell claim

Brooklyn has accused her of ‘humiliating’ him

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After Brooklyn Beckham accused his mum Victoria of allegedly “hijacking” his first dance at his wedding to Nicole Peltz and dancing on him “inappropriately,” videos have gone viral showing how Posh Spice really dances. And she just looks like a normal British mum after a few glasses of vino.

In a bombshell Instagram statement on Tuesday, the oldest Beckham son claimed his mum’s dancing made him feel “uncomfortable” and “humiliated” and said: “We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment.”

Unfortunately, we’ll never see the wedding dance video. But Victoria has shared plenty of videos online before that show her dance moves, and none of them are inappropriate. She just looks loose, free-spirited and like she’s having a whale of a time, and it’s actually pretty hilarious.

In one video posted on Instagram by Cruz just a few weeks ago, she’s dancing along to Tom Jones with her son at Christmas, whipping out all the best mum moves.

Another one Victoria shared from the same day shows her dancing slowly with David, giving the best “Barry and Barbra”. That’s referring to iconic music duo Barry Gibb and Barbra Streisand.

Someone else made a whole compilation of Posh dancing with her family over the years, putting her arms in the air and flicking her hips around.

Victoria even posted a video of her and Nicola Peltz dancing around the beach together in high heels, looking like they’re having the best time ever.

“She’s such a bloody vibe, I love her,” one person wrote online. Another agreed: “Typical ‘mum dance’ and absolutely nothing wrong with it!”

“We all know that our Vicky can’t dance,” someone else said.

Victoria Beckham hasn’t responded to Brooklyn’s claims. The Tab has reached out to her for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image by: Victoria Beckham/Instagram 

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Read Next

Beckham

Lip reader exposes Victoria Beckham’s ‘nightmare’ threat to Brooklyn and Nicola in viral clip

Brooklyn Beckham signed a secret prenup that ties him to the Peltzes, and the details are wild

I’ve known Victoria and David Beckham for 23 years and here’s the real truth about them

Latest
queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

Claudia Cox

Way more people apply for The Traitors than for Russell Group unis….

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

Hebe Hancock

I wish we’d seen it play out

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Ellissa Bain

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

queen's university belfast and the university of cambridge with students some of the least popular russell group unis

The least popular Russell Group unis this year, based on how few students bothered to apply

Claudia Cox

Way more people apply for The Traitors than for Russell Group unis….

Matthew reveals he had a sneaky plan to win The Traitors by betraying his best mate

Hebe Hancock

I wish we’d seen it play out

Faraaz’s real-life job outside The Traitors, that’s helped him secretly hunt down Rachel

Ellissa Bain

Faraazatha Christie has risen

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video