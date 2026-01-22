Lip reader exposes Victoria Beckham’s ‘nightmare’ threat to Brooklyn and Nicola in viral clip

5 hours ago

Following what can only be described as a Brooklyn-sized Beckham apocalypse, a viral resurfaced clip showed icy interactions between Victoria Beckham, her son, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

After months and months of pointed jabs and rumbles of a feud, the Beckham household came crashing down when eldest son Brooklyn penned nearly 900 words about his parents. Specifically, he condemned David and Victoria for their treatment of Nicola, whom he married in 2022.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he wrote.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”

Amid these accusations arose this now-viral clip, which showed the Beckham clan at the London premiere of Netflix’s Beckham documentary.

What did Victoria Beckham say about Nicola Peltz?

In the clip, which took place in October 2023, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz joined the rest of the family on the red carpet. The tension was palpable, even more so when people slowed the video down.

In one moment, forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling speculated that something must have happened before the red carpet event. Brooklyn allegedly mouthed “I hated it” to his younger brother Romeo, and then added, “She’s in tears.”

“Brooklyn’s eyes look so heavy, whilst trying to put on a facade of seeming to be okay,” the expert, on behalf of Covers.com, said. “Whatever happened before they arrived at the premiere, something went down.”

Then came Victoria’s salty threat, when the lip reader clocked her telling Harper and Cruz: “I need you to tell them, they can’t do that, if they do, it’s over for them.”

Nicola Hickling said Victoria seemed “very tense” as she looked “straight past” Brooklyn and Nicola when they approached. Moments later, the former Spice Girl reportedly turned to her assistant and said: “What a nightmare.”

Victoria Beckham has been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix