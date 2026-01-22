The Tab
Beckham

Lip reader exposes Victoria Beckham’s ‘nightmare’ threat to Brooklyn and Nicola in viral clip

‘If they do, it’s over for them’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Following what can only be described as a Brooklyn-sized Beckham apocalypse, a viral resurfaced clip showed icy interactions between Victoria Beckham, her son, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

After months and months of pointed jabs and rumbles of a feud, the Beckham household came crashing down when eldest son Brooklyn penned nearly 900 words about his parents. Specifically, he condemned David and Victoria for their treatment of Nicola, whom he married in 2022.

“The narrative that my wife controls me is completely backwards. I have been controlled by my parents for most of my life,” he wrote.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief.”

Amid these accusations arose this now-viral clip, which showed the Beckham clan at the London premiere of Netflix’s Beckham documentary.

Netflix

Credit: Netflix

What did Victoria Beckham say about Nicola Peltz?

In the clip, which took place in October 2023, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz joined the rest of the family on the red carpet. The tension was palpable, even more so when people slowed the video down.

In one moment, forensic lip reader Nicola Hickling speculated that something must have happened before the red carpet event. Brooklyn allegedly mouthed “I hated it” to his younger brother Romeo, and then added, “She’s in tears.”

“Brooklyn’s eyes look so heavy, whilst trying to put on a facade of seeming to be okay,” the expert, on behalf of Covers.com, said. “Whatever happened before they arrived at the premiere, something went down.”

Most Read

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Ex-Golden Globes Glambot director reveals wildly low rental price after Cole Walliser drama

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

Then came Victoria’s salty threat, when the lip reader clocked her telling Harper and Cruz: “I need you to tell them, they can’t do that, if they do, it’s over for them.”

Nicola Hickling said Victoria seemed “very tense” as she looked “straight past” Brooklyn and Nicola when they approached. Moments later, the former Spice Girl reportedly turned to her assistant and said: “What a nightmare.”

Victoria Beckham has been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Netflix

More on: Brooklyn Beckham Celebrity Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

Read Next

I’ve known Victoria and David Beckham for 23 years and here’s the real truth about them

Brooklyn’s ex Chloë Grace Moretz reveals what the Beckham family is *really* like

Tallia

‘My mum won’t let me’: Brooklyn Beckham’s ‘first love’ shares wild insight about Victoria

Latest
Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

Lancaster University career panels: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

A series of panels is coming to Lancaster University, giving students the opportunity to gain exclusive knowledge from industry professionals

Who Yinka Animashaun actually is, and a full rundown of her Glambot wedding saga

Ellissa Bain

I’m living for this drama

It’s official: Applications to join The Manchester Tab’s editorial team are now OPEN!

Jessica Owen

We’re looking for our newest News Editor, Social Media Editor and co-Editor in Chief – applications close on January 29th

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

Lancaster University career panels: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

A series of panels is coming to Lancaster University, giving students the opportunity to gain exclusive knowledge from industry professionals

Who Yinka Animashaun actually is, and a full rundown of her Glambot wedding saga

Ellissa Bain

I’m living for this drama

It’s official: Applications to join The Manchester Tab’s editorial team are now OPEN!

Jessica Owen

We’re looking for our newest News Editor, Social Media Editor and co-Editor in Chief – applications close on January 29th