I’ve known Victoria and David Beckham for 23 years and here’s the real truth about them

Wayne Rooney has entered the chat

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After Brooklyn Beckham dragged his family to the ground in that fiery Instagram statement and claimed they’ve “controlled” him for most of his life, everyone wants to know what the family is actually like. Now, Wayne Rooney has shared his two pence.

The famous British footballers have known each other for more than two decades now. Their careers didn’t overlap at Manchester United, because Rooney joined just as Beckham left, but they played together for the England national team.

Following the drama, Rooney has shared his opinion of the family on his podcast The Wayne Rooney Show, and he doesn’t have a bad word to say about them.

“He’s [David] obviously a great lad, and Victoria’s such a lovely woman and funny. A lot funnier than people would think,” he said.

“I remember years ago we got invited to Becks’ for dinner. It was me, Lamps (Frank Lampard) and a couple more players. We went to his house, me and Coleen, we were only 19 or something. We were like, ‘This is weird, what’s happening here?'”

Rooney recalled being shown around their house, opening a door and accidentally bumping into Brooklyn, who was only young at the time.

“He started crying, I thought, ‘Oh, Jesus Christ’,” he said. “Opened the door and bumped his head. But yeah, that was surreal. And we sat there with Becks and Victoria having dinner, it was like…”

They went round Victoria and David’s for dinner again a few years later when Beckham was playing for Real Madrid, and ate kebabs.

“We met up with Becks and Victoria, me and Coleen, when he was at Madrid and went for dinner then, and we were having kebabs,” he said.

That’s a very different story to what Brooklyn alleged in his statement. He claimed he’s been “controlled” by his parents and accused them of “endlessly trying to ruin” his relationship and putting “Brand Beckham” above anything else.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief,” he claimed.

The Tab has reached out to Victoria and David Beckham for comment.

Bonnie Blue

Good god, Bonnie Blue’s new 1,000 men stunt is ‘breeding mission’ and she wants to get pregnant

Hayley Soen

She delayed the challenge to match her fertility window

Connor Storrie

‘Cheek clapping’ on Heated Rivalry aside, Connor Storrie spoke about his real-life sexuality

Kieran Galpin

There are rumours he’s dating his Heated Rivalry co-star

Love Saves The Day reveals first lineup for 2026

Jemima Kenley

The first artists for Love Saves The Day 2026 have been confirmed, revealing a line of DnB, house, techno and pop

We asked and you delivered: The Lancs Tab roasts your lock screens

Emma Netscher

Some of you really need to reconsider what you’re looking at every time you get a notification

Nicola Peltz

Explained: The Nicola Peltz abusing her nanny claims, which people are dredging up

Kieran Galpin

Others accused her of threatening staff members ‘as sport’

Hugo Lodge: ‘The Traitors reminded me of Cambridge Freshers’ Week’

Eve Rann

The banished Traitor managed to avoid ‘being recruited by the boaties’ while he was a student at Downing

celebs Victoria dance Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The celebs who could’ve witnessed Victoria’s ‘inappropriate’ dance at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding

Suchismita Ghosh

Legally, no one except Brooklyn and Nicola can release the ‘first dance’ video

Lancaster University career panels: Here’s everything you need to know

Zoe Lavender

A series of panels is coming to Lancaster University, giving students the opportunity to gain exclusive knowledge from industry professionals

Who Yinka Animashaun actually is, and a full rundown of her Glambot wedding saga

Ellissa Bain

I’m living for this drama

It’s official: Applications to join The Manchester Tab’s editorial team are now OPEN!

Jessica Owen

We’re looking for our newest News Editor, Social Media Editor and co-Editor in Chief – applications close on January 29th

