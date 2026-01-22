I’ve known Victoria and David Beckham for 23 years and here’s the real truth about them

5 hours ago

After Brooklyn Beckham dragged his family to the ground in that fiery Instagram statement and claimed they’ve “controlled” him for most of his life, everyone wants to know what the family is actually like. Now, Wayne Rooney has shared his two pence.

The famous British footballers have known each other for more than two decades now. Their careers didn’t overlap at Manchester United, because Rooney joined just as Beckham left, but they played together for the England national team.

Following the drama, Rooney has shared his opinion of the family on his podcast The Wayne Rooney Show, and he doesn’t have a bad word to say about them.

“He’s [David] obviously a great lad, and Victoria’s such a lovely woman and funny. A lot funnier than people would think,” he said.

“I remember years ago we got invited to Becks’ for dinner. It was me, Lamps (Frank Lampard) and a couple more players. We went to his house, me and Coleen, we were only 19 or something. We were like, ‘This is weird, what’s happening here?'”

Rooney recalled being shown around their house, opening a door and accidentally bumping into Brooklyn, who was only young at the time.

“He started crying, I thought, ‘Oh, Jesus Christ’,” he said. “Opened the door and bumped his head. But yeah, that was surreal. And we sat there with Becks and Victoria having dinner, it was like…”

They went round Victoria and David’s for dinner again a few years later when Beckham was playing for Real Madrid, and ate kebabs.

“We met up with Becks and Victoria, me and Coleen, when he was at Madrid and went for dinner then, and we were having kebabs,” he said.

That’s a very different story to what Brooklyn alleged in his statement. He claimed he’s been “controlled” by his parents and accused them of “endlessly trying to ruin” his relationship and putting “Brand Beckham” above anything else.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief,” he claimed.

The Tab has reached out to Victoria and David Beckham for comment.

