The bizarre reason singer Marc Anthony is being dragged into the Beckham family drama

He’s actually very close with them

When Brooklyn Beckham broke his silence on those long-rumoured family tensions, one unexpected name quickly stole the spotlight: Marc Anthony.

Across six pages of Instagram stories, Brooklyn addressed speculation that he had fallen out with his family. Brooklyn insisted his wife Nicola Peltz was “not controlling” him, claimed he has no desire to “reconcile” with his parents, and accused David and Victoria Beckham of leaking stories to the press and deliberately trying to “hijack” his wedding.

And according to Brooklyn, the most humiliating moment of all involved his mum, his first dance, and one very famous family friend. Enter Marc Anthony.

Brooklyn alleged that Victoria and Marc humiliated him on big day itself. He wrote: “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song.

“In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule was planned to be my romantic dance with my wife, but instead, my mum was waiting to dance with me. She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”

Marc Anthony is a 57-year-old award-winning musician and one of the best-selling salsa artists of all time. He’s collaborated with the likes of Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez, and has also appeared in many films.

As for his connection to the Beckhams, he’s been a close family friend for years. David and Victoria are long-time fans of his music, and David even surprised Marc in 2023 when he received his Hollywood Walk of Fame star.

 Marc is also godfather to both Cruz and Harper Beckham, while David is godfather to Marc’s son, Marquitos. In other words, Marc Anthony is firmly part of the inner Beckham circle.

According to PEOPLE, Marc offered to perform at Brooklyn and Nicola’s wedding as a “gift”, which may explain how he ended up on stage. However, that gift appears to be at the heart of the controversy.

The outlet previously reported that Marc invited Brooklyn on stage alongside “the most beautiful woman in the room tonight”. But rather than referring to Nicola, the bride, he was allegedly talking about Victoria.

“It was such a jaw-dropping moment that it left the whole room in absolute shock,” a source told PEOPLE. “You could hear a pin drop.”

Brooklyn’s recent claims seem to line up with that account. After accusing his mum of hijacking his first dance, he said Victoria “danced very inappropriately” with him in front of everyone, leaving him feeling deeply uncomfortable.

His version of events also echoes a Deux Moi post from the time of the wedding. An anonymous source claimed Marc Anthony sang and made a speech without mentioning Nicola or her family, before dedicating a song to Victoria and Brooklyn.

According to that post, Nicola “literally ran out crying” while her family followed, and Brooklyn left shortly after the mother-son dance ended.

So far, Marc Anthony hasn’t publicly commented on being named in Brooklyn’s explosive Instagram stories.

Featured image credit: Instagram, J Mayer/Shutterstock

