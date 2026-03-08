Exclusive: Cambridge Union Executive Resigns Alleging “Institutional Bullying”

10 hours ago

The Cambridge Union’s Debates Officer for Lent Term 2026, Pollyanna Greene-Wright, has resigned from her position, citing what she described as “consistent, protracted institutional bullying” and concerns about the Union’s internal culture.

In a resignation letter addressed to the Union’s Vice-President, Roberta Rennie, sent earlier this week, Greene-Wright said that while the Union had delivered a strong programme of debates during the term, the internal environment within the society had become “increasingly concerning.”

“Serving as the Debates Officer this term has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my time at Cambridge; it is an experience I will hold with me for many years to come,” Greene-Wright wrote in the letter. She added that the Lent term had seen “a packed chamber week after week, with each debate posing pressing questions about our world.”

Greene-Wright praised the work of her sub-committee and said the term’s debates had been widely recognised by members, writing that the programme had “furthered the cause of our Union in promoting free speech, frankness, and heartfelt discourse.”

However, she said the positive public-facing work of the Union contrasted with problems behind the scenes.

“While the public face of our Union has been well served, and we have made great strides in delivering world-class debates, the internal culture of our Union has become increasingly concerning to me,” she wrote.

Greene-Wright alleged that she had experienced sustained hostility while in office. “Following recent developments and the consistent, protracted institutional bullying I have encountered, it has become increasingly difficult for me to perform my duties and deliver for our membership,” the letter states.

She said the situation had taken a toll on her wellbeing. “These pernicious actions taken against me, driven by private animosity, have taken an increasing toll on my well-being, particularly my mental health,” she wrote.

Greene-Wright added that she had previously raised concerns about the environment within the society with senior committee members, including the Vice-President.

“As you, Madame Vice-President, are aware, I have for some time raised the impact of this environment on my mental health and capacity to discharge my duties as an officer with you and other senior members of the committee,” the letter says.

According to Greene-Wright, the situation worsened in recent days, prompting her decision to step down. She said that after completing her final debate and concluding outstanding work on 5 March, she determined that she could no longer continue in the role.

“Having completed my final debate, concluded my work within the building, and dealt with all outstanding issues as of the 5th of March, I have decided that I cannot, in good conscience, continue in my position,” she wrote.

Greene-Wright said she would leave the Union “with my head held high,” expressing pride in the debates programme delivered during the term and thanking supporters inside and outside the society.

She also requested confidentiality around the circumstances of her departure, writing that she considered the matter “strictly private” and asking committee members and Returning Officers to respect this.

“I wish to reiterate that I have taken this decision of my own volition owing to the protracted issues I have faced in the exercise of my duties,” the letter states.

Two anonymous tips received by The Tab alleged that tensions within the Union’s committee had escalated in recent weeks. When approached for comment, she shared a copy of her resignation letter and in a statement to The Tab, Greene-Wright remarked:

“I wish to stress how honoured I have been to serve as Debates Officer this Lent. I worked my hardest to deliver a programme that I hope reflected the interests of our membership, and it has been heartening to receive such positive feedback and packed chambers throughout the term. I remain deeply respectful of the Union as an institution and fully supportive of its longstanding commitment to the protection of free speech. Everything I have done in my office, and continue to do, is in support of this mission. However, my time on Standing Committee has also convinced me that meaningful change is necessary if the Union is to live up to its core values. It is my sincere hope that my resignation may help encourage that reflection, as I ultimately only want what is best for the Union and its members.”

A senior Union committee member, speaking anonymously about the organisation’s internal culture but not specifically about Greene-Wright’s resignation, also reached out to The Tab to say that concerns about welfare and the internal atmosphere had been growing.

“The culture at the Union has definitely got worse this academic year,” the committee member, who is a long term volunteer, said. “It’s very sad to see the mental health concerns of friends on committee go unacknowledged and there isn’t much welfare provision to speak of.”

They added that, in their view, the society’s leadership had struggled to address these issues.

“The Union’s leadership, however well-meaning, doesn’t seem to have done much to improve the situation.”

In a press release shared with The Tab, the Union stated:

“On 26th February, an officer of the Union was disqualified from candidature for the Michaelmas 2026 Presidency. The Returning Officers concluded this based on several clear violations of electoral practice and the neutrality and constitutionality of our Returning Officers is absolute and has been upheld. Our Returning Officers responded to unprecedented irregularities in electoral practice and the Cambridge Union is entirely satisfied that due diligence was properly applied at all times. The officer was provided with a designated welfare representative throughout disciplinary proceedings, was made aware of all parts of the investigation contemporaneously, and voluntarily resigned from their current position. The Union is particularly proud of the strong culture of welfare and support that is directed towards our officers and we are delighted to present to our members several first-time candidates and new faces in our upcoming election. We are encouraged that our members feel confident participating in our elections with the support of our Returning Officers and our exceptionally experienced Standing Committee. Our Standing Officers consider their work to be rewarding and fulfilling outside of their academic lives and find their working environment to be marked by a sense of camaraderie and mutual support.”

The Cambridge Union is one of the university’s most prominent student societies and hosts weekly debates with speakers drawn from politics, media, and public life. Its officers are elected by members and serve term-long positions responsible for organising debates and events.

It is not yet clear who will assume the role of Debates Officer for the remainder of the academic term. Ted Yip will be taking over as Debates officer next term.

Below is the letter, an anonymous comment from a member of the committee and the Union’s Press release, verified by The Tab:

Comment:

Letter of resignation:

“Dear Madame Vice-President,

Serving as the Debates Officer this term has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my time at Cambridge; it is an experience I will hold with me for many years to come. This term has seen a packed chamber week after week, with each debate posing pressing questions about our world. I hope and believe that my work and that of my sub-committee throughout this Lent term have furthered the cause of our Union in promoting free speech, frankness, and heartfelt discourse. The quality of this term’s debates has been consistently noted by various members, each of whom has expressed a revitalised interest in the Union.

This is a legacy I know my successor will build on, and I wish them every success in delivering an exemplary Easter term.

While the public face of our Union has been well served, and we have made great strides in delivering world-class debates, the internal culture of our Union has become increasingly concerning to me. Following recent developments and the consistent, protracted institutional bullying I have encountered, it has become increasingly difficult for me to perform my duties and deliver for our membership. Indeed, these pernicious actions taken against me, driven by private animosity, have taken an increasing toll on my well-being, particularly my mental health. I have attempted to move past it, but owing to institutional hurdles, I have been continually undermined and bullied. As you, Madame Vice-President, are aware, I have for some time raised the impact of this environment on my mental health and capacity to discharge my duties as an officer with you and other senior members of the committee.

Regrettably, these issues have escalated significantly in recent days owing to these same private internal affairs.

Having completed my final debate, concluded my work within the building, and dealt with all outstanding issues as of the 5th of March, I have decided that I cannot, in good conscience, continue in my position.

I will leave the building this term for the last time with my head held high, proud of what I, along with many other members of our Union, have achieved through excellent debates. My deepest thanks go to my friends within and without the building who offered support when no other support was available.

I trust that the committee and the ROs will respect the confidentiality of the circumstances leading to my decision, particularly given the personal health implications involved. I wish to reiterate that I have taken this decision of my own volition owing to the protracted issues I have faced in the exercise of my duties. I consider this matter strictly private; any departure from this confidentiality would be a regrettable escalation of the pressures I have faced.

I therefore tender my resignation, effective immediately, as the Debates Officer for Lent 2026.

Yours sincerely,

Pollyanna Greene-Wright

Debates Officer, Lent 2026″