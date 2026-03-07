The Tab
Rachel Weisz Vladimir name

A subtle clue hints at Rachel Weisz’s character name in Vladimir – but why is she unnamed?

The book author has revealed the real reason

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Netflix has recently released Vladimir, the new drama starring Rachel Weisz, and interestingly, throughout the entire show, her character is never actually given a name, so here’s the real reason.

While the Netflix show follows her complicated life, including the fallout from accusations against her husband and her growing obsession with a new colleague, nobody ever addresses her by name.

And if you were wondering whether that was an editing decision or something that got cut along the way, it turns out it was completely intentional.

The decision actually comes from the original book

Rachel Weisz Vladimir name

via Netflix

The Netflix show is based on the novel Vladimir by writer Julia May Jonas. And interestingly, the narrator in the book also never has a name.

The story is told entirely from her first-person perspective, so readers are basically inside her head the whole time. Because of that, Jonas made a deliberate choice not to name the character.

Speaking on The Maris Review back in 2022, the author explained why she decided to do it. “I wanted us to feel inside of her head, I didn’t want us to look at her as if she was an object outside of us,” she said.

So rather than creating a clear distance between the reader and the protagonist, the idea was to make the audience feel like they’re experiencing everything right alongside her.

It was inspired by Gothic literature

Rachel Weisz Vladimir name

via Netflix

Jonas also revealed that the decision was partly inspired by a long-standing tradition in Gothic novels. “I also feel like there’s a tradition in gothic novels of these unnamed narrators. And it does add this sense of urgency,” she explained.

She also added, “My book is not particularly spooky, but spookiness as a vibe, say.”

Interestingly, there might actually be a tiny hint about the character’s name. In some international dubbing credits for the series, Rachel Weisz’s character is listed simply as “M.” So technically, her name could begin with that letter, although the show never confirms anything.

So it could be any name that starts with M. Or it might even be something like Emily or Emma, which can be shortened to “Em” or “M”. Or it could be something else entirely.

For now though, both Netflix and the original book are keeping that detail a mystery, and we finally know why.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Book Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bridgerton Sophie missing bag

Bridgerton star finally reveals the real truth behind Sophie’s missing bag on My Cottage trip

Detail Bridgerton Rosy Posy poor

This hidden detail you missed in Bridgerton hints at Posy and Rosamund’s poor financial situation

Penelope Bridgerton meaning younger mirror

Bridgerton director explains the deeper meaning behind Penelope seeing her younger self in mirror

Latest
Rachel Weisz Vladimir name

A subtle clue hints at Rachel Weisz’s character name in Vladimir – but why is she unnamed?

Suchismita Ghosh

The book author has revealed the real reason

Here’s which course each Bridgerton character would study at university in Birmingham

Amy Lillywhite

It’s time for Birmingham to choose a diamond, will your course make the cut?

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Emma Netscher

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

netflix vladimir also some books episodes names etc

It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

Claudia Cox

The meanings behind the titles get pretty deep

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Suchismita Ghosh

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

Dhvani Sandlas

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

Emma Netscher

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

Jamie Calder

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson received an eight year prison sentence

Leeds is now officially one of the hardest cities for students to find accommodation in

Lucy Eason

‘I was shocked by the lack of affordable uni accommodation’

Rachel Weisz Vladimir name

A subtle clue hints at Rachel Weisz’s character name in Vladimir – but why is she unnamed?

Suchismita Ghosh

The book author has revealed the real reason

Here’s which course each Bridgerton character would study at university in Birmingham

Amy Lillywhite

It’s time for Birmingham to choose a diamond, will your course make the cut?

The results are in: These are your LUSU Officers for 2026/27

Emma Netscher

Voting was open from Tuesday 3rd March to Thursday 5th March

netflix vladimir also some books episodes names etc

It’s confusing, so here are the books which each episode of Netflix’s Vladimir is named for

Claudia Cox

The meanings behind the titles get pretty deep

Peaky Blinders The Immortal Man Cillian Murphy returned

Real reason Cillian Murphy finally got tempted back to play Tommy Shelby in Peaky Blinders movie

Suchismita Ghosh

He felt the TV show ending was ‘satisfying’

18-year-old suffers life threatening injuries from being hit by a car on busy Leeds road

Dhvani Sandlas

An 18-year-old has been taken to the hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday night

Traffic at a standstill due to wall collapse on Thurnham Street

Emma Netscher

The wall collapsed next to Kiwk Fit on Thurman Street on Thursday 5th March at around 6pm

Why did a Coastguard helicopter land on Edinburgh’s Arthur’s Seat today?

Jamie Calder

The search and rescue helicopter was seen circling the area on Friday afternoon

Man jailed after causing death of King’s College London student by dangerous driving

Isabella Zbucki

Christopher Jackson received an eight year prison sentence

Leeds is now officially one of the hardest cities for students to find accommodation in

Lucy Eason

‘I was shocked by the lack of affordable uni accommodation’