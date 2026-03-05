Bridgerton director explains the deeper meaning behind Penelope seeing her younger self in mirror

4 hours ago

One of the most iconic scenes in Bridgerton season four is the one where Penelope sits in front of a mirror and briefly sees her younger self looking back, and now the director has shared the deeper meaning behind it.

The scene appears in episode six, and according to director Amy McIntyre, that single shot was something the team spent ages thinking about before filming.

In an interview with Shondaland, McIntyre said, “Last season, the meetings were about the hot-air balloon. This season, my meetings were about this mirror.”

So while it only lasts a few seconds on screen, it was actually one of the most carefully planned moments in the episode.

The idea behind the scene is actually quite emotional

When Penelope looks in the mirror, the younger version of herself appears for a moment. It’s actually meant to represent the girl she used to be.

McIntyre said the whole moment is happening in Penelope’s head. “It’s all in Penelope’s head,” she explained. “And we just wanted to give Nicola [Coughlan] the floor and let her show us that. She’s phenomenal.”

Nicola Coughlan has played Penelope Featherington since the very beginning of Bridgerton, and she was the leading lady in last season.

And interestingly, the scene came together incredibly quickly on set. “On the day of, we explained what we were going to do. It’s a really simple trick with the camera,” McIntyre said. “She just waltzes in, sits down, and gets it. I think we did two takes.”

She added that the crew weren’t even sure at first if they had captured the moment properly. “None of us could quite trust that we’d got it, but we had it.”

Here’s why the moment matters for Penelope

For viewers who have followed Penelope since season one, the mirror scene actually says quite a lot. Back then, she was basically the shy Featherington sister who hovered around the edges of the ballroom. She felt overlooked, awkward, and often underestimated by the ton.

At the same time, she was secretly writing as Lady Whistledown, the most powerful gossip writer in London. So the mirror moment feels like those two versions of Penelope finally meeting.

The younger girl represents the version of herself who felt invisible. The older Penelope, meanwhile, has survived the scandal of revealing her identity, grown into her confidence, and stepped away from the gossip column entirely. It’s a quiet moment of reflection. Instead of running from who she used to be, she’s acknowledging it.

Penelope’s personal journey also connects to one of the biggest twists at the end of season four. By the finale, she officially leaves Lady Whistledown behind.

Showrunner Jess Brownell explained that Penelope had changed too much to continue writing the same way. “Now that Penelope has gone through an evolution in her character and is a better person, she’s a less incendiary Whistledown.”

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now.