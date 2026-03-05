The Tab
Penelope Bridgerton meaning younger mirror

Bridgerton director explains the deeper meaning behind Penelope seeing her younger self in mirror

It was such an iconic scene

Suchismita Ghosh

One of the most iconic scenes in Bridgerton season four is the one where Penelope sits in front of a mirror and briefly sees her younger self looking back, and now the director has shared the deeper meaning behind it.

The scene appears in episode six, and according to director Amy McIntyre, that single shot was something the team spent ages thinking about before filming.

In an interview with Shondaland, McIntyre said, “Last season, the meetings were about the hot-air balloon. This season, my meetings were about this mirror.”

So while it only lasts a few seconds on screen, it was actually one of the most carefully planned moments in the episode.

The idea behind the scene is actually quite emotional

via Netflix

When Penelope looks in the mirror, the younger version of herself appears for a moment. It’s actually meant to represent the girl she used to be.

McIntyre said the whole moment is happening in Penelope’s head. “It’s all in Penelope’s head,” she explained. “And we just wanted to give Nicola [Coughlan] the floor and let her show us that. She’s phenomenal.”

Nicola Coughlan has played Penelope Featherington since the very beginning of Bridgerton, and she was the leading lady in last season.

And interestingly, the scene came together incredibly quickly on set. “On the day of, we explained what we were going to do. It’s a really simple trick with the camera,” McIntyre said. “She just waltzes in, sits down, and gets it. I think we did two takes.”

She added that the crew weren’t even sure at first if they had captured the moment properly. “None of us could quite trust that we’d got it, but we had it.”

Here’s why the moment matters for Penelope

Penelope Bridgerton meaning younger mirror

via Netflix

For viewers who have followed Penelope since season one, the mirror scene actually says quite a lot. Back then, she was basically the shy Featherington sister who hovered around the edges of the ballroom. She felt overlooked, awkward, and often underestimated by the ton.

At the same time, she was secretly writing as Lady Whistledown, the most powerful gossip writer in London. So the mirror moment feels like those two versions of Penelope finally meeting.

The younger girl represents the version of herself who felt invisible. The older Penelope, meanwhile, has survived the scandal of revealing her identity, grown into her confidence, and stepped away from the gossip column entirely. It’s a quiet moment of reflection. Instead of running from who she used to be, she’s acknowledging it.

Penelope’s personal journey also connects to one of the biggest twists at the end of season four. By the finale, she officially leaves Lady Whistledown behind.

Showrunner Jess Brownell explained that Penelope had changed too much to continue writing the same way. “Now that Penelope has gone through an evolution in her character and is a better person, she’s a less incendiary Whistledown.”

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Suchismita Ghosh
Latest

Your Edinburgh pre drink choice says a lot about you and we’re judging

Eve Radford

I worry that the buzzball drinkers will try to break my legs in the Subway queue after this one

The rise and fall of BrewDog: How the ‘punk’ beer company lost the plot completely

Hebe Hancock

The company was sold this week

Here’s everything you need to know about Warwick LINE’s upcoming fashion show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

The fashion show is taking place this Thursday 5th March in Parish Church

Drunk driver jailed for killing Durham University student after 50th birthday party

Charlotte Morgan

Liam Bowes drank between eight and 10 pints before killing the Durham student

Catching up with ex-president and designer Giulia Mezan on Warwick LINE’s 2026 Fashion Show

Sofia Drake-Perelló

Behind the scenes of LINE’s 12th annual fashion show, Eve of the Masque

Here’s which Uni of York society each Bridgerton character belongs to

Charlotte Darlington

Anthony Bridgerton belongs in Swimming Soc – iykyk

KCL study reveals almost a third of Gen Z men agree women should ‘obey’ their husbands

Romilly Goddard

Far fewer baby boomers held this view

Misogyny and social media: LUSU candidates slam ‘increasingly hostile’ campus

Evie-Mae Ford

One candidate said ‘women have just decided, lets step up and actually try and make a change’

A blunder in Bridgerton season four makes Francesca’s pregnancy storyline even more confusing

Claudia Cox

One scene in episode seven makes zero sense

‘Decisions are imposed from the top’: LUSU candidates criticise lack of student consultation

Emma Netscher

Candidates across all positions broadly agreed that there is currently a ‘complete and utter lack of consultation with students’

