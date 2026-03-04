Bridgerton cast and creators finally address the new Lady Whistledown after that shocking twist

They have revealed who it might be

1 hour ago

After that shocking season four finale twist, everyone is now wondering who has taken over the scandal sheet, and the Bridgerton cast and creators have finally shared who they think could be the new Lady Whistledown.

So, by the end of Bridgerton season four, Penelope Featherington officially steps away from Lady Whistledown. After revealing her identity and choosing a quieter life with Colin, it genuinely feels like the gossip column has come to an end. Except… it hasn’t.

The final moments reveal a brand-new edition of Lady Whistledown circulating through the ton, confirming that someone else has picked up the quill. The twist shocked both viewers and characters, especially because this storyline doesn’t exist in Julia Quinn’s books at all.

Showrunner Jess Brownell later confirmed that Penelope’s story as Whistledown is truly finished, explaining that the decision was intentional. “[Lady Whistledown’s identity] has been decided.”

Brownell revealed that she and executive producer Shonda Rhimes began planning the change back during season three while discussing what would happen once Penelope went public. “Knowing that Penelope was coming out publicly, we knew we couldn’t sustain that for too long. There weren’t as many stakes and there wasn’t as much drama in that.”

So instead, the team decided to bring Whistledown back, but with someone entirely new behind the voice.

So, who is the new Lady Whistledown?

In an interview with Tudum, Brownell explained that the mystery had actually been planned since 2024, long before season four aired.

Brownell said keeping Lady Whistledown alive allows the show to retain one of its defining elements, especially with Julie Andrews continuing as the iconic voice. “The voice of Whistledown, and specifically the voice of Julie Andrews, has become such a hallmark of the show.”

She added that Penelope’s personal growth made her a less dangerous version of the columnist. “Now that Penelope has gone through an evolution in her character and is a better person, she’s a less incendiary Whistledown,” which basically meant the story needed someone new who could “stoke the fire a little bit more.”

While Brownell hasn’t named the character outright, on Bridgerton: The Official Podcast, director Tom Verica jokingly revealed who it could be: the Crabtrees, the practical older couple who run My Cottage, where Benedict falls for Sophie.

But who does the cast think the new Lady Whistledown is?

Interestingly, the Bridgerton cast is just as curious as viewers, and their guesses are all over the place.

Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton, admitted the twist resets everything. He told IGN, “It could be so many people. I don’t know where it’s going to go from there… We’ve only just discovered who [the previous Whistledown] is. And now we have to start all over again.” He even added, “It could be [Benedict].”

Meanwhile, Yerin Ha suggested the next writer could come from an unexpected generation. “I kind of wish it was Hyacinth or someone young trying to get their voice out into society.” But she also threw out several wildcard options, “It could be Alice. It could be me. It could be Footman John.”

Hannah Dodd said the cast themselves all had completely different theories behind the scenes. “There’s quite a few characters who I think it could be… but I don’t want to know. I really want that moment, that payoff.”

For Katie Leung, the twist opened up an even bigger possibility. “I think it’d be really interesting if she were a he, because I feel like people might not expect that.”

And Isabella Wei said, “I’d love for it to be Eloise. It would bring a really interesting perspective.”

Even Victor Alli teased, “I feel like I know who it is. I don’t want to say.”

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.