The Tab
Bridgerton bath scene filmed

Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

It led to a painful medical aftermath

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Bridgerton has delivered plenty of steamy moments over the years, but season four’s bath scene between Sophie and Benedict might genuinely be the show’s most talked-about one yet, and now the stars have revealed exactly how they filmed it.

On screen, the moment looks romantic, soft and completely effortless. But behind the scenes, filming it was actually anything but relaxing. Sophie actor Yerin Ha has now shared exactly what went into shooting the intimate scene in Bridgerton, and it sounds like absolute chaos.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Yerin explained that filming came with “so many logistical obstacles we had to overcome. You really just problem-solve that…”

Because while viewers saw a dreamy candlelit bath, the actors were basically trying not to slide around the entire time. Her co-star Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, explained, “You just brace-hold your partner when they’re covered in this weird oil when it feels like you’re constantly slipping down the bath…”

Yerin then revealed just how physical filming became. She said, “I feel like you were squeezing me with your inner thighs! So I wouldn’t slip.”

And the biggest surprise was how long they were actually stuck in the water. “Seven hours we were in that bath! Prunes!” Luke said. To which Yerin added, “I was a raisin. They kept it warm, they tried to. There were strange petals [in there.]”

Unfortunately, those romantic petals didn’t stay romantic for very long. As filming went on, things got a bit less glamorous. Luke said, “Petals that were decomposing. You know when you have cereal and they start decomposing in the milk? It was a bit like that after a few hours. The romance of it!”

But things actually got worse once filming finished

@capitalofficial

6 hours in a bathtub, Bridgerton is hardcore 😅 #yerinha #lukethompson #bridgerton #benophie #season4

♬ original sound – Capital

Speaking later on Capital Breakfast, Yerin revealed that preparing for the scene ended up causing a painful skin reaction. “There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub and basically I put baby powder all over me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape,” she explained.

However, spending hours in the bath after using the powder didn’t go well at all. “And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body, and I got folliculitis, so I needed steroid cream!”

Thankfully, she was able to laugh about it afterwards, adding, “But I blame myself, because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water. So it’s me — I’m a sensitive gal!”

Still, despite the slipping, decomposing petals, pruney skin and unexpected medical aftermath, the scene has already gone down as one of Bridgerton’s steamiest moments ever.

Bridgerton is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Bridgerton Michaela role John death

People think Michaela played a major role in John Stirling’s death in Bridgerton, and it’s tragic

Bridgerton season four post-credit scene

Hang on, Bridgerton season four has a post-credit scene – and it changes the ending completely

Hidden meaning behind the sun and crescent moon symbolism you missed in Bridgerton season four

Latest

MAFS UK was ‘relentless’ and ‘I fell into a depression’ says Keye, six months on from show

Hayley Soen

‘Nothing prepared me for MAFS’

love island tom and molly wedding plans

All Stars victors Tom and Molly detail which Love Islanders are involved with their wedding

Claudia Cox

We know who definitely won’t get an invite

Ryan Murphy savagely responds to Love Story controversy after Kennedy family calls him out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Kieran Galpin

Zendaya’s mum Claire has addressed the news on Instagram

Bridgerton bath scene filmed

Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

It led to a painful medical aftermath

The ultimate guide on how to spot a Durham student outside the university bubble

Josephine White

We do tend to stand out

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit scared of him

royal holloway student easiest uk universities get into

The 30 downright easiest UK universities to get into in 2026, according to the offer rate

Claudia Cox

Some Russell Group unis are even on this list

Japan zoo shares another major update on Punch the viral monkey and it’s finally good news!

Ellissa Bain

Things are looking up for him

Bridgerton showrunner wants Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor back and reveals talks with them

Hayley Soen

Guys, I think this is actually happening

MAFS UK was ‘relentless’ and ‘I fell into a depression’ says Keye, six months on from show

Hayley Soen

‘Nothing prepared me for MAFS’

love island tom and molly wedding plans

All Stars victors Tom and Molly detail which Love Islanders are involved with their wedding

Claudia Cox

We know who definitely won’t get an invite

Ryan Murphy savagely responds to Love Story controversy after Kennedy family calls him out

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

He did not hold back

Rommel Demano/BFA.com/Shutterstock

All the juicy Tom Holland and Zendaya updates as her mum reacts to wedding news

Kieran Galpin

Zendaya’s mum Claire has addressed the news on Instagram

Bridgerton bath scene filmed

Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

Suchismita Ghosh

It led to a painful medical aftermath

The ultimate guide on how to spot a Durham student outside the university bubble

Josephine White

We do tend to stand out

What’s really going on with Jim Carrey, after his rare Paris appearance at César Awards

Hebe Hancock

I’m a bit scared of him

royal holloway student easiest uk universities get into

The 30 downright easiest UK universities to get into in 2026, according to the offer rate

Claudia Cox

Some Russell Group unis are even on this list

Japan zoo shares another major update on Punch the viral monkey and it’s finally good news!

Ellissa Bain

Things are looking up for him

Bridgerton showrunner wants Regé-Jean Page and Phoebe Dynevor back and reveals talks with them

Hayley Soen

Guys, I think this is actually happening