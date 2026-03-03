Bridgerton stars reveal exactly how Sophie and Benedict’s raunchy bath scene was filmed

2 hours ago

Bridgerton has delivered plenty of steamy moments over the years, but season four’s bath scene between Sophie and Benedict might genuinely be the show’s most talked-about one yet, and now the stars have revealed exactly how they filmed it.

On screen, the moment looks romantic, soft and completely effortless. But behind the scenes, filming it was actually anything but relaxing. Sophie actor Yerin Ha has now shared exactly what went into shooting the intimate scene in Bridgerton, and it sounds like absolute chaos.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Yerin explained that filming came with “so many logistical obstacles we had to overcome. You really just problem-solve that…”

Because while viewers saw a dreamy candlelit bath, the actors were basically trying not to slide around the entire time. Her co-star Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict, explained, “You just brace-hold your partner when they’re covered in this weird oil when it feels like you’re constantly slipping down the bath…”

Yerin then revealed just how physical filming became. She said, “I feel like you were squeezing me with your inner thighs! So I wouldn’t slip.”

And the biggest surprise was how long they were actually stuck in the water. “Seven hours we were in that bath! Prunes!” Luke said. To which Yerin added, “I was a raisin. They kept it warm, they tried to. There were strange petals [in there.]”

Unfortunately, those romantic petals didn’t stay romantic for very long. As filming went on, things got a bit less glamorous. Luke said, “Petals that were decomposing. You know when you have cereal and they start decomposing in the milk? It was a bit like that after a few hours. The romance of it!”

But things actually got worse once filming finished

Speaking later on Capital Breakfast, Yerin revealed that preparing for the scene ended up causing a painful skin reaction. “There’s a scene where we are in a bathtub and basically I put baby powder all over me because I was told it would help dry my skin to put the intimacy wear on with my tape,” she explained.

However, spending hours in the bath after using the powder didn’t go well at all. “And then basically the next day after the bathtub, I got hives all over my body, and I got folliculitis, so I needed steroid cream!”

Thankfully, she was able to laugh about it afterwards, adding, “But I blame myself, because I think it was a combination of baby powder and the bath water. So it’s me — I’m a sensitive gal!”

Still, despite the slipping, decomposing petals, pruney skin and unexpected medical aftermath, the scene has already gone down as one of Bridgerton’s steamiest moments ever.

