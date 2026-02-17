The Tab

Hidden meaning behind the sun and crescent moon symbolism you missed in Bridgerton season four

The symbols appear again and again

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Bridgerton is full of tiny details you probably didn’t notice while watching, and season four actually leans into the sun and crescent moon symbols again and again.

Right at the beginning of Benedict and Sophie’s story, Sophie notices the sun and moon masks at the masquerade ball. That’s the night they first meet, when she’s dressed as the mysterious Lady in Silver. It’s a tiny moment, but it feels important.

Then later on, when Benedict and Sophie are flying a kite at My Cottage and starting to grow closer, the sun and moon appear again in the design. It’s subtle, but it’s definitely there.

So it doesn’t really feel like a coincidence.

So what does it actually mean?

via Netflix

Traditionally, the sun and moon symbolise opposites. Day and night. Light and dark. Two different worlds that rarely overlap. And honestly, that sums Sophie up perfectly.

At the ball, she’s Benedict’s “moon”. She’s hidden behind a mask, dressed in silver, glamorous and completely mysterious. To him, she feels almost unreal, like a fantasy he can’t quite reach. He spends months searching for her afterwards, chasing that magical version of her he met for one night.

But in the daytime, Sophie is living a very different reality. The sun can represent truth and exposure, and Sophie’s real life isn’t a fairy tale. She’s the illegitimate daughter of the Earl of Penwood and, according to what she’s told, she received nothing in his will. Instead of being treated as a lady, she’s forced to work as a maid. Before arriving at the Bridgertons, she was even doing the work of four servants on her own. That’s her everyday world.

Day versus night changes everything

And you can actually see this difference in how she and Benedict interact. During the day, when Sophie is working as a lady’s maid in the Bridgerton household, their conversations are shorter and more careful. They have to keep their distance. Society is watching, and there are clear rules about what’s acceptable.

But at night, things shift. The lines blur a little. They speak more honestly, they let their guard down, and their connection becomes much more intimate.

It also mirrors their whole relationship

Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Benedict is a Bridgerton son, moving easily through high society. Sophie is living below stairs, hiding who she truly is. They belong to two separate social worlds, even though they’re constantly drawn to each other.

In a way, they’re like the sun and the moon, always orbiting, always connected, but rarely allowed to fully exist in the same space.

And in a show like Bridgerton, where costumes and set details are so carefully thought through, it’s hard to believe that kind of symbolism would be accidental.

