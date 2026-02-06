I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

2 hours ago

Netflix is doing its usual thing of releasing shows in parts, which means we have to wait a bit for part two of Bridgerton season four. If part one shocked you with Benedict’s “be my mistress” moment, things only get more intense and romantic in the book, so here’s what happens in Bridgerton season four, part two.

So, what happens in the book?

By the end of part one, Sophie was trying to hide her identity while living in the Bridgerton household. In part two, this becomes even trickier when her stepmother, Lady Araminta, and her daughters, Rosamund and Posy, move in next door. Sophie now has to be extra careful to keep her past a secret.

In the book, during the Penwood family’s first visit to the Bridgertons, Sophie panics and hides, but Benedict finds her and convinces her to come with him to his bachelor pad. There, they finally open up about their lives and bond over feeling like outsiders, which makes Benedict realise he has fallen completely in love with her.

Benedict is so certain about Sophie that he tries to move her belongings into his house after they make love for the first time. Sophie refuses, and while Benedict is disappointed, this sparks a serious conversation about why marriage seems impossible for them: His reputation, societal expectations, and Sophie’s fears about having a child who could face the same struggles she did as an illegitimate noblewoman.

So, how does Benedict finally realise Sophie is the ‘Lady in Silver’?

While playing with the Bridgerton children, Sophie covers her eyes with a scarf. Benedict passes by and suddenly realises she resembles the mysterious Lady in Silver. He confronts her, and Sophie admits that she is the illegitimate daughter of the late Earl of Penwood and a maid.

As always, Lady Violet Bridgerton is ahead of the game. She understands that Benedict and Sophie are in love and suspects Sophie’s true identity, though she keeps it private for the time being. Sophie then tells Violet that she is leaving the Ton and will find work elsewhere.

So, how do Sophie and Benedict finally get married?

Bridgerton wouldn’t be complete without some villainous drama. Before Sophie can leave, Lady Araminta finds out she has been hiding and accuses her of stealing Posy’s shoe clips, calling the police. Sophie is arrested, but the Bridgertons step in, Violet claims Sophie is Benedict’s fiancée, and the truth eventually comes out. Posy confirms she gave Sophie the clips, and Sophie is released. It’s also revealed that Araminta had stolen money that should have gone to Sophie from her father, the Earl of Penwood.

Finally, Benedict apologises for asking Sophie to be his mistress and admits he was foolish, but he is in love. He makes it clear he wants to marry her, no matter what society thinks. This leads to the famous bathtub scene, where they wash away the grime from the jail cell and reconnect. Within three days, they are married and move to the countryside, bringing their story to a happy conclusion.

I mean, a hidden detail in Bridgerton season four, episode one already showed that their love story is written in the stars. Now, we just have to wait until 26 February to see it all happen.

