The Tab
what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Spoilers ahead!

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Netflix is doing its usual thing of releasing shows in parts, which means we have to wait a bit for part two of Bridgerton season four. If part one shocked you with Benedict’s “be my mistress” moment, things only get more intense and romantic in the book, so here’s what happens in Bridgerton season four, part two.

So, what happens in the book?

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

via Netflix

By the end of part one, Sophie was trying to hide her identity while living in the Bridgerton household. In part two, this becomes even trickier when her stepmother, Lady Araminta, and her daughters, Rosamund and Posy, move in next door. Sophie now has to be extra careful to keep her past a secret.

In the book, during the Penwood family’s first visit to the Bridgertons, Sophie panics and hides, but Benedict finds her and convinces her to come with him to his bachelor pad. There, they finally open up about their lives and bond over feeling like outsiders, which makes Benedict realise he has fallen completely in love with her.

Benedict is so certain about Sophie that he tries to move her belongings into his house after they make love for the first time. Sophie refuses, and while Benedict is disappointed, this sparks a serious conversation about why marriage seems impossible for them: His reputation, societal expectations, and Sophie’s fears about having a child who could face the same struggles she did as an illegitimate noblewoman.

So, how does Benedict finally realise Sophie is the ‘Lady in Silver’?

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

via Netflix

Most Read

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

While playing with the Bridgerton children, Sophie covers her eyes with a scarf. Benedict passes by and suddenly realises she resembles the mysterious Lady in Silver. He confronts her, and Sophie admits that she is the illegitimate daughter of the late Earl of Penwood and a maid.

As always, Lady Violet Bridgerton is ahead of the game. She understands that Benedict and Sophie are in love and suspects Sophie’s true identity, though she keeps it private for the time being. Sophie then tells Violet that she is leaving the Ton and will find work elsewhere.

So, how do Sophie and Benedict finally get married?

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

via Netflix

Bridgerton wouldn’t be complete without some villainous drama. Before Sophie can leave, Lady Araminta finds out she has been hiding and accuses her of stealing Posy’s shoe clips, calling the police. Sophie is arrested, but the Bridgertons step in, Violet claims Sophie is Benedict’s fiancée, and the truth eventually comes out. Posy confirms she gave Sophie the clips, and Sophie is released. It’s also revealed that Araminta had stolen money that should have gone to Sophie from her father, the Earl of Penwood.

Finally, Benedict apologises for asking Sophie to be his mistress and admits he was foolish, but he is in love. He makes it clear he wants to marry her, no matter what society thinks. This leads to the famous bathtub scene, where they wash away the grime from the jail cell and reconnect. Within three days, they are married and move to the countryside, bringing their story to a happy conclusion.

I mean, a hidden detail in Bridgerton season four, episode one already showed that their love story is written in the stars. Now, we just have to wait until 26 February to see it all happen.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

Hidden detail Benedict Bridgerton Sophie fate

Wait, this hidden detail in Bridgerton actually foreshadows Benedict and Sophie’s ultimate fate

Yerin Ha explains why Sophie would still be disappointed even if Benedict asked her to marry him

Bridgerton season four error

People have spotted a truly ridiculous error in Bridgerton season four and it’s hard to ignore

Latest

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern

This is what Lucy Letby’s tense life is really like now, according to a prison governor

Suchismita Ghosh

She is described as a ‘model prisoner’

Cardiff University students frustrated over ‘unfair’ ticket war for Welsh Varsity rugby match

Hawra Ghor

Thousands of Cardiff students battled it out in a randomised ticket queue

Bridgerton season four errors

All the annoying niggly little errors and mistakes people have spotted in Bridgerton season four

Hayley Soen

I can’t sleep at night

https://thetab.com/2026/01/28/good-lord-theres-a-new-teaser-for-the-gay-bonnie-blue-stunt-so-meet-some-of-the-1000-bottoms

Now that it’s ‘ready’, here are all the vulgar details of the gay 1,000 bottoms OnlyFans stunt

Kieran Galpin

‘We are beating Bonnie Blue’

This silly plot hole in Bridgerton season four means Sophie’s history makes no sense

Ellissa Bain

I’m confused

Here are the friendships and feuds of Love Island 2025 as they all unfollow each other

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I can’t believe this iconic duo have split

bridgertons at the masquerade ball

Here’s exactly who every Bridgerton is dressed as at the ball, and the hidden meanings why

Claudia Cox

Pirate Colin is back and nature is healed

what happens Bridgerton season four part two book

I can’t wait! So here’s what actually happens in Bridgerton season four part two, as per the book

Suchismita Ghosh

Spoilers ahead!

Is Lucy Letby appealing? What we know about the status of her conviction today

Hayley Soen

The Netflix documentary questions her guilt

Despite its diversity, accent bias runs rife in Bridgerton – and as a northerner, it stings

Francesca Eke

Diversity only goes so far when all the leading servants are northern