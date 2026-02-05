The Tab

Yerin Ha explains why Sophie would still be disappointed even if Benedict asked her to marry him

Sophie’s reaction isn’t just about the ‘mistress’ offer

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

After Bridgerton season four, part one ended with Benedict’s now-infamous staircase proposal, people were left heartbroken for Sophie Baek, but according to Yerin Ha, even if Benedict had asked her to be his wife, things wouldn’t suddenly have been okay.

Speaking about Sophie’s mindset, Yerin Ha explained that the issue runs much deeper than the words Benedict chooses, and it’s all tied to class, identity, and old wounds that never really healed.

Sophie’s reaction isn’t just about the ‘mistress’ offer

Sophie Benedict Bridgerton marriage

via Netflix

At the end of part one, Sophie doesn’t say a word. She just looks devastated and walks away. And according to Yerin, that silence says everything. Speaking to TODAY, Yerin explained that in that moment, Sophie feels like she’s made a huge mistake by letting herself hope.

“She feels like she’s let her guard down too much, and it’s a reminder of exactly why she has it up,” Yerin said.

Yerin explained that Benedict’s offer triggers something Sophie has been carrying since she was young. Sophie grew up loved by her father, but after his death, she was stripped of everything and forced into servitude. Her stepmother Araminta made it painfully clear where Sophie stood in the world, and where she didn’t.

“It’s that mantra that Araminta always tells her, ‘Know your place,’” Yerin said. “And I think that kind of kicks into gear.”

So when Benedict confesses his love but still places her outside his world, it feels like history repeating itself.

But even marriage wouldn’t make it simple

Sophie Benedict Bridgerton marriage

via Netflix

Most Read

Chappell Roan Grammys outfit works

Chappell Roan broke the Grammys 2026 with *that* risqué dress, so here’s how it actually worked

It’s everywhere, so here’s how to do that viral AI caricature trend with ChatGPT

bridgerton season four sophie mother

Wait, what happened to Sophie’s mother? The Bridgerton books explain the backstory properly

At the end of part one, Sophie doesn’t say a word. She just looks devastated and walks away. And according to Yerin, that silence says everything. She explained that even if Benedict had said “be my wife” instead, Sophie would still struggle to accept it.

“Even if he did say, ‘Be my wife,’ I think almost in a way, she would maybe react the same,” Yerin said.

This is because marriage doesn’t magically erase class barriers. “It’s like, how do people from two different worlds coexist together when society doesn’t want them to?” she added.

To her, the offer, mistress or wife, risks placing her in the same position her mother once occupied: Loved, but never fully accepted. And that’s her greatest fear.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Bridgerton Netflix TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment

Read Next

After that wild ending, Bridgerton’s Luke Thompson explains why Sophie is perfect for Benedict

Bridgerton season four error

People have spotted a truly ridiculous error in Bridgerton season four and it’s hard to ignore

Here’s everyone Benedict Bridgerton fell for before he asked Sophie to be his ‘mistress’

Latest

All the cosmetic work The Apprentice’s Karren Brady has had done in £50k transformation

Ellissa Bain

She looks so good

cressida cowper and also eloise in bridgerton season three

Where is Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton season four? The rumours of her return, explained

Claudia Cox

Rumour has it she may return in part two

eloise bridgerton season four who may be the main character of season five we hope

Every morsel of evidence we have that Eloise’s season of Bridgerton will be next

Claudia Cox

5. What else is Eloise up to these days?

Sher Love Island USA and All Stars

What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

Hayley Soen

Love Island isn’t the only reality show she’s been on

From gilets to relationship goals: Here’s every King’s boy that you’ll encounter on Hinge

Katherine Chambers

Trust me, there’s a few to stay clear of

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four releasing when

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four is releasing early, so here’s when you can watch it

Suchismita Ghosh

The schedule has changed

A full timeline of Lucy Letby’s shocking case, from the first baby’s death to where she is now

Suchismita Ghosh

She was arrested in 2020

Yerin Ha explains why Sophie would still be disappointed even if Benedict asked her to marry him

Suchismita Ghosh

Sophie’s reaction isn’t just about the ‘mistress’ offer

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old

All the cosmetic work The Apprentice’s Karren Brady has had done in £50k transformation

Ellissa Bain

She looks so good

cressida cowper and also eloise in bridgerton season three

Where is Cressida Cowper in Bridgerton season four? The rumours of her return, explained

Claudia Cox

Rumour has it she may return in part two

eloise bridgerton season four who may be the main character of season five we hope

Every morsel of evidence we have that Eloise’s season of Bridgerton will be next

Claudia Cox

5. What else is Eloise up to these days?

Sher Love Island USA and All Stars

What Sher is like outside of Love Island, when she’s not breaking up happy couples

Hayley Soen

Love Island isn’t the only reality show she’s been on

From gilets to relationship goals: Here’s every King’s boy that you’ll encounter on Hinge

Katherine Chambers

Trust me, there’s a few to stay clear of

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four releasing when

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode four is releasing early, so here’s when you can watch it

Suchismita Ghosh

The schedule has changed

A full timeline of Lucy Letby’s shocking case, from the first baby’s death to where she is now

Suchismita Ghosh

She was arrested in 2020

Yerin Ha explains why Sophie would still be disappointed even if Benedict asked her to marry him

Suchismita Ghosh

Sophie’s reaction isn’t just about the ‘mistress’ offer

benedict sophie bridgerton dating rules

Every Regency era dating rule that Benedict and Sophie already broke in Bridgerton (whoops)

Claudia Cox

God forbid a girl take off a glove!

Gregory Zecca

We finally know how Dog the Bounty Hunter’s stepson killed his own son, and it’s so sad

Kieran Galpin

Anthony was only 13-years-old