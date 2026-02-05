Yerin Ha explains why Sophie would still be disappointed even if Benedict asked her to marry him

4 hours ago

After Bridgerton season four, part one ended with Benedict’s now-infamous staircase proposal, people were left heartbroken for Sophie Baek, but according to Yerin Ha, even if Benedict had asked her to be his wife, things wouldn’t suddenly have been okay.

Speaking about Sophie’s mindset, Yerin Ha explained that the issue runs much deeper than the words Benedict chooses, and it’s all tied to class, identity, and old wounds that never really healed.

Sophie’s reaction isn’t just about the ‘mistress’ offer

At the end of part one, Sophie doesn’t say a word. She just looks devastated and walks away. And according to Yerin, that silence says everything. Speaking to TODAY, Yerin explained that in that moment, Sophie feels like she’s made a huge mistake by letting herself hope.

“She feels like she’s let her guard down too much, and it’s a reminder of exactly why she has it up,” Yerin said.

Yerin explained that Benedict’s offer triggers something Sophie has been carrying since she was young. Sophie grew up loved by her father, but after his death, she was stripped of everything and forced into servitude. Her stepmother Araminta made it painfully clear where Sophie stood in the world, and where she didn’t.

“It’s that mantra that Araminta always tells her, ‘Know your place,’” Yerin said. “And I think that kind of kicks into gear.”

So when Benedict confesses his love but still places her outside his world, it feels like history repeating itself.

But even marriage wouldn’t make it simple

At the end of part one, Sophie doesn’t say a word. She just looks devastated and walks away. And according to Yerin, that silence says everything. She explained that even if Benedict had said “be my wife” instead, Sophie would still struggle to accept it.

“Even if he did say, ‘Be my wife,’ I think almost in a way, she would maybe react the same,” Yerin said.

This is because marriage doesn’t magically erase class barriers. “It’s like, how do people from two different worlds coexist together when society doesn’t want them to?” she added.

To her, the offer, mistress or wife, risks placing her in the same position her mother once occupied: Loved, but never fully accepted. And that’s her greatest fear.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.