Bridgerton star reveals real reason Lady Araminta kept Sophie around for years despite hating her

1 hour ago

Since Bridgerton season four was released on Netflix, people have been talking loads about Sophie, her tragic past and her stepmother Lady Araminta, and now Katie Leung, who plays Araminta, has revealed why her character kept Sophie Baek under her roof for so long, even though she clearly resented her.

After that wild cliffhanger, viewers were basically screaming at their screens, wondering why Sophie didn’t just reveal her real identity. But another question also stood out. If Lady Araminta hated Sophie so much, why did she keep her in the household for years? Why didn’t she just get rid of her as soon as Lord Penwood died?

Well, Katie Leung has finally explained what was really going on

Speaking to Deadline, Katie Keung said Lady Araminta’s motives weren’t as simple as being purely evil, even if it definitely looked that way. Basically, Araminta didn’t always start out bitter.

Katie explained that when Araminta married Sophie’s father, she didn’t know she was marrying into a situation that already included a secret, illegitimate child.

“She didn’t realise she was entering a marriage that comes with a secret illegitimate daughter,” Katie said.

So when Sophie became her responsibility, it came with a lot of unresolved anger, betrayal and grief, especially after her husband died. Even so, Katie said there was still a sense of duty there.

“You do still see those glimpses of Araminta making that decision and discovering that there is the option that she probably hadn’t considered before,” she explained. “Because, in a way, she still, in very small amount, did care for Sophie, or felt like she was her responsibility.”

That’s why Araminta didn’t immediately throw Sophie out. Instead, she kept her close under strict control.

Lady Araminta believed she was doing the right thing

While Lady Araminta absolutely reduced Sophie to a maid, Katie said her character genuinely believed she was doing the right thing.

“I think she genuinely thought she was doing a good thing and offering Sophie this position as a maid. They’re at the funeral of her late husband, who she absolutely adored. And I just remember the director giving me a really small note, like a note to work with, to play with, which is that ,she is genuinely upset.” Katie explained.

Katie added, “She’s very upset, but angry at the same time, because ultimately, he’s left this illegitimate daughter with Araminta. And Araminta is like, ‘I could just, like, throw her out, I don’t have to be kind. I don’t have to do anything, I’m just offering this thing.’ So I don’t think it comes from a bad place.”

So, keeping Sophie under her wing was about control, obligation and class, all wrapped up in grief and resentment. And that’s what makes Araminta such a complicated villain. Even when she’s doing something awful, she believes she’s being practical.

For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.