Right, here’s how to turn off TikTok’s annoying new AI chatbot called Tako

TikTok is rolling out its new AI chatbot Tako to even more people across the world in 2026, and everyone’s wondering how to turn the annoying feature off.

The app started testing Tako all the way back in 2023, an AI chatbot just like ChatGPT that’s built into the app and appears on the For You Page on the right-hand side of videos, above the person’s profile picture.

“Hey! I’m TikTok Tako. Feel free to ask me anything and I’ll do my best to help you find what you’re looking for,” the AI bot says when you first open it. You can ask it practically anthing you want, and Tako will provide a conversational answer.

But with ChatGPT, Google Gemini and Twitter’s Grok, there’s literally no need for another AI chatbot on the internet. Thankfully, there’s a quick way to stop it from annoying you, so here’s exactly how to turn it off.

Here’s how to turn off TikTok’s AI chatbot Tako

You can’t disable the feature completely, but you can stop TikTok Tako from sending you annoying pop-ups. The button will still appear on the right-hand side of videos, but you won’t be constantly nagged to use it.

To turn TikTok Tako off, follow these steps:

Open TikTok Tako Click the three dots in the top right-hand corner to bring up Tako’s settings Turn on “Stop unprompted messages”

People are also recommending to turn off a section of the main TikTok settings called “Display Object Tags”. To do this, go to your profile and click on the three lines in the top-right hand corner. Then, go to Content and Display > Playback > Turn off “Display Object Tags”.

Now, TikTok Tako won’t send you any annoying push notifications related to its AI chatbot, and you can basically just pretend it doesn’t exist. Thank god. Normal TikTok order can resume!

Featured image credit: TikTok