Is your TikTok FYP full of AI fruits and vegetables screaming at you? You’re not alone

If your TikTok FYP has recently been taken over by AI fruit, onions and bits of pasta yelling cooking advice at you, you’re not imagining it.

Thousands of videos featuring AI-generated fruit and veg are flooding TikTok, offering tips on nutrition, storage and basic cooking etiquette, all with big personalities and zero shame.

Sometimes there’s a quiet kind of shame in adult life, like standing in your kitchen, holding a bag of potatoes, and seriously debating whether they belongs in the fridge or the cupboard. You could ask your mum, but that comes with judgement. You could Google it, but even that starts to feel silly.

“It’s like Cocomelon for adults,” one person commented, and they’re not wrong. I’m ashamed to say I watch every single video through to the end, taking what they say into account. I’m actually learning from AI.

The concept is simple, but wildly effective. Anthropomorphic produce explains how not to ruin dinner. A tomato begs you not to put it in the fridge. A pasta character pleads: “Please don’t add oil to the water.” The advice is practical, memorable and delivered by a cartoon vegetable, which somehow makes it easier to accept.

People are increasingly turning to these AI characters to improve their cooking knowledge and habits. The surprising part isn’t that adults don’t know these things, it’s that learning them from animated fruit has become a huge trend.

“As a 35-year-old who is currently becoming an adult, these are helpful,” wrote one TikToker.

Another added: “This should be a new kids’ show, and then they should do one on filing taxes and starting a 401k.”

According to media psychologist Dr Pamela Rutledge, the appeal makes total sense. “Cartoons and clearly non-human characters short-circuit that,” she explained to Mandatory. “A cartoon vegetable can give advice (and even call you names) without threatening your ego, so it’s easier to comply.”

She also points out that while Google assumes users know what to ask and are willing to evaluate sources, our brains… simply can’t be bothered.

“Our brains are lazy, so we are happy to pay attention to something that reduces information to ‘good enough’, requiring minimal judgment, that is also entertaining,” Rutledge said.

Asking real people questions – even nice ones – can trigger insecurity. Should I already know this? Am I behind? But a yelling onion doesn’t judge you. It just tells you where it belongs and moves on.

By using exaggerated expressions, humour and a bit of attitude, these AI characters reduce the “ego threat” of being told what to do. And crucially, the advice is actually useful. God help us.

