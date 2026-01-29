The Tab

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

‘Still waiting for the sorry’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

After the whole Glambot saga went viral last week, Cole Walliser has finally shared an apology, but people are calling him out yet again for not being very genuine.

A quick recap. The guy who does the Glambot videos on red carpets got dragged after a woman called Yinka tried to hire a Glambot for her wedding. She shared some emails from him, where he was pretty rude to her and questioned her ability to pay for the high-tech camera.

Cole Walliser stayed silent on the saga at the time and didn’t respond to any of our requests for comment, but he’s now broken his silence with an apology on TikTok. In the video, captioned “About the emails,” he confirmed that the emails are real and took a bit of accountability.

“I want to talk about some emails that I sent years ago that resurfaced recently. The tone in these emails was dismissive and curt, and that is not okay,” he said. “In 2019, I didn’t have a team around me. It was just myself. I edited every single video, I answered every single email, and I was overwhelmed. But that is not an excuse. Everything lands on me.”

Walliser said the hardest part about all of this is “being labelled racist,” adding: “I’m half Chinese, and growing up, issues of identity, race, and belonging deeply affected me, and I would never intend to inflict that onto anybody else. But I do understand that reading these emails, people could be upset and assume bias, especially given the frequency at which people of colour experience being dismissed.”

He added that he “takes responsibility” for his words in the email and acknowledged the people saying they were “mistreated” on the red carpet. This is another thing he’s been called out for.

“Live events move really fast, I would never want someone to come see me and leave feeling that way. But I do understand that it could happen, and it did happen, and for that, I am sorry. I have. I like to think that I have grown a lot in the past seven years, and I always want to treat everybody with the respect that they deserve. But clearly, more could be done, and I can do better.”

However, people are slamming him in the comments for not directly saying sorry to Yinka, and many think the apology didn’t seem particularly genuine. One person commented: “Not ONCE did he apologise in this.” Another said: “You should’ve apologised to that woman directly.”

“Have you reached out to the person you were dismissive to and apologised?” someone else asked. His attempt to right everything has well and truly backfired.

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Review: A Breakfast of Eels

Zeynah Yusuf

You have three days left to watch this play: ignore all essay deadlines, procrastinate revision, and get to the Corpus Playroom

2026 QS Europe Rankings have been released: Here’s where Durham University placed

May Thomson

Durham received a score of 86.9

Hudson Williams Connor Storrie together events

Here’s why Heated Rivalry’s Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie won’t attend events together

Suchismita Ghosh

Before this, they were together all the time

The social cost of being unbothered

Scarlet Richards

Is being unbothered a privilege?

Chaos ensues at Cambridge Union as speaker heckled by Green Party candidate

An Admin

Kathryn Fisher was given a verbal caution for her behaviour towards the Reform councillor

Nicki Minaj is besties with Trump now, so here’s her slippery slope to MAGA-land explained

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

There were signs five years ago

Glambot guy Cole Walliser called out AGAIN after sharing grovelling apology for those emails

Ellissa Bain

‘Still waiting for the sorry’

Who is Nicki Minaj’s husband, as she’s gifted million-dollar ‘gold card’ by Donald Trump?

Hebe Hancock

People think she wants a pardon for her husband

Teviot Row House

Edinburgh University’s Teviot Row House set to reopen in March

Jamie Calder

The student union is back (finally)

‘I was by myself’: Jack Keating’s ex blasted him, said he introduced their baby to ‘random girls’

Hayley Soen

‘My trust has been broken and I have been disrespected’

