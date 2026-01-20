The Tab

Dramatic downfall of Cole Walliser, the ‘Glambot Guy’ who’s getting dragged all over TikTok

So much has gone down in the past day

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Trends

Cole Walliser, the guy behind those viral glambot videos, has been ruthlessly dragged for the past 24 hours, so here’s the rundown of everything that’s happened.

It started when people thought JLo snubbed him at the Golden Globes

A viral TikTok video showed Jennifer Lopez at the Golden Globes doing the glambot. The camera’s director, Cole, gave her instructions on what to do and hyped her up after she posed, but throughout the interaction, Jennifer Lopez seemed to ignore him.

In the middle of all the drama, Cole was quick to defend JLo in a rare TikTok video, addressing the hate.

“Anybody that stops, I already like you because you’re taking the time to do this thing,” Cole said. “Some people are chatty at work, some people are not so chatty at work.”

He continued: “I’ve never felt that people are rude to me in that moment. Even with JLo, I didn’t take it personally, it didn’t feel rude in that moment.”

The alleged leaked emails with Yinka Animashaun are everywhere right now

Things got even more heated when people started talking about alleged past experiences trying to book Cole and the glambot team for their weddings. Yinka Animashaun has spoken out, sharing emails she claimed were between her and Cole back in 2019, when she tried to book him.

“Thanks for reaching out! Just so you are aware, the GlamBOT is a camera system and personnel used by a network television station for one of the year’s biggest red carpets. It is not cheap. If you feel like something like this might be within your budget range, then I am happy to discuss further,” Cole allegedly responded.

“Yeah, I just assumed it was very pricy since it’s featured at the Oscars,” Yinka responded.

Cole then allegedly replied: “I don’t see how you could be since I didn’t say how much it was and could be between $10,000 and $1,000,000.”

After the prices were finally shared, the emails allege that Cole questioned whether she could actually afford it. The exchange went viral immediately, painting Cole in a super negative light. The comments in all his recent videos are full of people asking him to address the rumours and set the record straight.

Cole hasn’t made a statement about these recent allegations.

The Tab has reached out to Cole Walliser for comment.

Featured image via CHRIS TORRES/EPA/Shutterstock

