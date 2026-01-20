We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Despite years of denying the feud’s assistance, the Beckham family fallout took a disastrous turn this week when Brooklyn aired out Victoria and David’s dirty laundry for his 16 million followers on Instagram.

Out of nowhere, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham absolutely LOST IT. In six pages and nearly 900 words, he accused his family of trying to break him and Nicola up, Victoria of dancing on him inappropriately, and his parents of being all-around foul human beings.

Brooklyn Beckham is leaving no room for discussion or debate. He didn’t go to the media, he posted directly to his ig stories. “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life.” pic.twitter.com/OWNudFwA5O — BravoBabe (@thebravobabe_) January 19, 2026

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief,” a portion of his statement read.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

The world seems somewhat split on the accusations, with some supporting Brooklyn’s estrangement and others calling him an “entitled” nepo baby with too much time on his hands. I don’t know about all of that, I’m just living for the beef.

Here are memes from people who haven’t had this much fun on the internet since JoJo Siwa dumped her girlfriend for a Love Islander.

Not the Ja’mie: Private School Gir reference

shocking leaked footage of Victoria at the Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz wedding pic.twitter.com/5NBRXoazIH — Steve (@stipkins) January 19, 2026

Lots of memes are about Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham’s first dance

“Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in welcoming Brooklyn and Nicola to the dance floor as they share their first dance as a married couple.” Victoria: pic.twitter.com/tZ4kHytOfu — Grace (@graceyldn) January 19, 2026

A throwback to that other Beckham meme

This random has got Viccy’s back

It literally felt like the world was breaking

Me reading Brooklyn Beckham’s Instagram story – oh my GOD pic.twitter.com/CWbmdyar53 — Jack Proverbs (@JackProverbsPR) January 19, 2026

I can’t wait for the Netflix adaptation

Obsessed with Brooklyn Beckham referring to his parents as mob bosses who ordered the press to attack him and his wife. pic.twitter.com/dibsDDY4Mm — POP CULTURE ENTHUSIAST (@northernlawd) January 19, 2026

Oh, and the RHOBH reference

victoria beckham high jacking the first dance at brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/axjTrKo4YC — Eoin Ó Catháin (@EoinKeane101) January 19, 2026

Mentally, I’m still here

All the Brooklyn Beckham chat is bringing his beautiful elephant photo back to the forefront of my brain pic.twitter.com/q4Uc9Yw4PF — eve ౨ৎ (@marriedheads) January 19, 2026

Try not to laugh challenge:

Footage just released of Brooklyn Beckham's first dance at his wedding. pic.twitter.com/X5vy8y34AR — Andrew Waller (@A_Waller1) January 20, 2026

It was sooooo long

Even brands are hopping on the bandwagon

Something wicked this way comes

Victoria Beckham cooking up her PR revenge plan against Brooklyn: pic.twitter.com/JyAXDuMjMs — Shirley Carter’s Pussy (@shirlpuzz) January 20, 2026

Gail is getting in on the action

Victoria Beckham at Brooklyn’s wedding pic.twitter.com/SxUM7ambmz — JustRandomThoughts (@randomstuffxzxz) January 20, 2026

I mean, they’re not wrong

Brooklyn Beckham if his parents were not David and Victoria pic.twitter.com/IzXGnQuKZK — mizge (@mihailo____) January 19, 2026

Spice up your life

No-one: Victoria Beckham during Brooklyn’s first dance: pic.twitter.com/h5A9hLaif8 — Jack (@bosdovja92) January 19, 2026

No lies were spoken

some would say nicola peltz ruined her wedding herself by wearing them fuck ass versace platforms pic.twitter.com/rY3L60StfS — monica (@monicanen) January 19, 2026

They just keep getting better and better

‘You better not steal attention at my wedding’ Victoria Beckham: pic.twitter.com/IvW2KJcBYn — Calgie (@christiancalgie) January 20, 2026

Preach!

The entire UK scrolling through the Beckham memes pic.twitter.com/bK8GITd2sa — Vit (@vitt2tsnoc) January 20, 2026

One more of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham’s first dance

Victoria Beckham gatecrashing Brooklyn’s first dance with his wife at his wedding: pic.twitter.com/a1onP3zPFr — harry (@_hxrrybxtt) January 20, 2026

Featured image credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock