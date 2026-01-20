The Tab
We shouldn’t laugh, but these savage memes about the Beckham family fallout are killing me off

People have depicted Brooklyn’s first dance with his mum, and the results are brutally hilarious

Despite years of denying the feud’s assistance, the Beckham family fallout took a disastrous turn this week when Brooklyn aired out Victoria and David’s dirty laundry for his 16 million followers on Instagram.

Out of nowhere, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham absolutely LOST IT. In six pages and nearly 900 words, he accused his family of trying to break him and Nicola up, Victoria of dancing on him inappropriately, and his parents of being all-around foul human beings.

“I grew up with overwhelming anxiety. For the first time in my life, since stepping away from my family, that anxiety has disappeared. I wake up every morning grateful for the life I chose, and have found peace and relief,” a portion of his statement read.

“My wife and I do not want a life shaped by image, press, or manipulation. All we want peace, privacy and happiness for us and our future family.”

The world seems somewhat split on the accusations, with some supporting Brooklyn’s estrangement and others calling him an “entitled” nepo baby with too much time on his hands. I don’t know about all of that, I’m just living for the beef.

Here are memes from people who haven’t had this much fun on the internet since JoJo Siwa dumped her girlfriend for a Love Islander.

Not the Ja’mie: Private School Gir reference

Lots of memes are about Brooklyn and Victoria Beckham’s first dance

A throwback to that other Beckham meme

This random has got Viccy’s back

It literally felt like the world was breaking

I can’t wait for the Netflix adaptation

Oh, and the RHOBH reference

Mentally, I’m still here

Try not to laugh challenge:

It was sooooo long

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

the traitors season four stephen in jumpsuit

Good lord, Stephen’s jumpsuit on The Traitors is way more expensive than you’d expect

Twitter

Credit: Twitter

Even brands are hopping on the bandwagon

Something wicked this way comes

Gail is getting in on the action

I mean, they’re not wrong

Spice up your life

No lies were spoken

They just keep getting better and better

Preach!

One more of Victoria and Brooklyn Beckham’s first dance

Featured image credit: Keith Mayhew/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

‘Totally in pieces’: Victoria and David Beckham react to Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

Brooklyn

‘I have been silent’: All 821 words of Brooklyn Beckham’s venomous takedown of his parents

