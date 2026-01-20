‘Totally in pieces’: Victoria and David Beckham react to Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

2 hours ago

Everyone’s on the edge of their seat waiting for Victoria and David Beckham to respond to their son Brooklyn’s bombshell statement. They haven’t shared an official response yet, but their initial reactions are very telling.

The 26-year-old shared a lengthy post on Instagram revealing he doesn’t want to reconcile with his family and his exact reasons why. It was essentially a brutal takedown of Victoria and David, accusing them of multiple things, including ruining his first dance and pulling out of making his wife’s wedding dress.

David was asked about his son’s statement on Tuesday morning at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and he completely ignored the questions.

The ex-footballer was asked by Sky News’ Business Correspondent if he “had a message for Brooklyn,” and his silence was deafening. They then asked “David, are you disappointed family business is being aired in public?” and he ignored the question once again. His silence really says it all.

According to a source close to the Beckhams, the family is in turmoil right now. One insider told The Mirror Victoria is “on the floor, shocked to pieces that her son would do this”.

“Everyone is in shock. But Victoria is totally in pieces over this. But, she is worried, as is David, that this will be the end of Brand Beckham, with the claims of the falseness and pretend relationships; they are worried about what else he is going to come out with,” they continued.

“They’re still blaming Nicola, feeling she had put him up to this, and it’s all to do with her; they’re constantly blaming Nicola. But as Brooklyn said, he had to do this. He’s sick of being controlled by their narrative. He sent legal letters telling them to stop talking about them and putting false stuff out there, the wedding dress, it was an awful thing for Victoria to do and made out Nicola didn’t want to wear her dress.”

Brooklyn didn’t hold back in his statement. He wrote: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family. The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.”

The Tab has reached out to Victoria and David Beckham for comment.

