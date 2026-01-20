Brooklyn Beckham’s claims about Nicola’s wedding dress branded ‘lies’, and here’s the receipts

2 hours ago

2026 has kicked off with a bang because Brooklyn Beckham has now claimed that his mum, Victoria, pulled out of making Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress at the very last minute.

In six Instagram stories and nearly 900 words, Brooklyn shattered the Beckham dynasty in arguably the biggest pop culture moment of 2026 so far. We haven’t seen a fall from grace this hard since Princess Diana’s beef with the Royal Family.

Brooklyn Beckham speaks out against parents Victoria and David Beckham: “I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life. […] My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before… pic.twitter.com/FBFlK1d4fu — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 19, 2026

Among the serious accusations, which included his mum dancing against him at his literal wedding, Brooklyn said: “My parents have been trying endlessly to ruin my relationship since before my wedding, and it hasn’t stopped. My mum cancelled making Nicola’s dress in the eleventh hour despite how excited she was to wear her design, forcing her to urgently find a new dress.”

The only thing is: It simply isn’t true.

Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress was not a last-minute thing, like Brooklyn Beckham claimed

Despite Brooklyn Beckham claiming that Nicola Peltz’s wedding dress was a last-minute choice, his statement wasn’t the first time we’ve heard about the dress drama.

You see, last year, the bridal stylist said it was “the culmination of a year’s worth of conversations with Valentino director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team.” Apparently, that included two trips to Rome to visit Valentino’s HQ and two fittings in the US. Nicola was even quoted in the article itself, stating it was a “no-brainer” to work with Valentino for the look.

some would say nicola peltz ruined her wedding herself by wearing them fuck ass versace platforms pic.twitter.com/rY3L60StfS — monica (@monicanen) January 19, 2026

In a 2022 interview with Grazia, Nicola spoke about the now-infamous wedding dress. Shocker, her version of events does not match up with Brooklyn’s.

“We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it,” she said.

So, which is it? Did Victoria Beckham pull out at the eleventh hour, or had Nicola Peltz been working on her wedding dress design for quite some time? The math aint mathing, but the drama is very much alive.

The Beckham family have been approached for comment.

Featured image credit: Eddie Mulholland/WPA Pool/Shutterstock and Nicola Peltz/Instagram