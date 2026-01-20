The Tab
Connor Storrie

Heated Rivalry lad finally addresses co-star dating rumours, and it’s broken Twitter

THANK YOU Andy Cohen

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment

In a moment that went instantly viral on thirsty, thirsty Twitter, Heated Rivalry’s François Arnaud was directly asked whether he’s single.

Over the last week or so, François Arnaud, who played Scott in Heated Rivalry, was connected to Illya’s equally hot actor, Connor Storrie. The two were papped in New York City together, and they even flew home in strikingly similar outfits.

Unfortunately, it also sparked a lot of backlash. Despite lacking confirmation, some people took issue with the concept of the 40-year-old actor dating Connor, who is 26. Others were simply miffed that François was “getting in the way” of Connor and Hudson Williams getting together.

After literal death threats, François commented: “For the ones that aren’t, I think it’s a lot of younger fans who don’t really understand the difference between reality and fiction. I honestly wish they would just rewatch the show, because it doesn’t seem like they got its message. Pay attention more closely. Did we watch the same show?”

As part of the press for the filthiest show of the year, François Arnaud sat down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. Clips from the interview went viral, largely because everyone is gagging for the juicy gossip.

François Arnaud was asked about the Connor Storrie rumours

If there’s one person you can bet on getting to the meat of the issue, it’s Andy Cohen. Decades of hosting the Housewives franchise have chiselled him into a question-asking machine, and he did not disappoint.

In one clip, which amassed nearly 1.9 million views, Andy outright asked him: “Are you single these days?”

There was a brief pause as François seemingly weighed up his answers, but he opted for chaotic bisexual with: “None of your f**king business.”

Most Read

Love Is Blind’s Stacy sued the show and won: Here’s what happened in the lawsuit

Heated Rivalry Hudson Williams Connor Storrie dating

Heated Rivalry stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie finally address their dating lives

I was at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding and here’s the truth about that ‘hijacked’ first dance

They all chuckled, and Mary J. Blige was shook, but then Andy confessed that he “had to try.” We thank him for his support.

In another clip, which had a fan ring in from home, François’ expression was shocked when someone said, “Are the rumours true?” His eyes went wide, but then the caller said about the spin-off, so he was off the hook. So so close.

Look, it’s not direct confirmation of the romance, but we’ll take what we’re given. We are steadily inching closer to the truth.

